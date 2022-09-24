Sarg Hubbard Park is closed as local search teams and a specialized FBI diver team scour a pond looking for a missing 4-year-old boy.
Greenway Executive Director Kellie Connaughton said the FBI came in Friday afternoon about searching the pond at the park where Lucian James Munguia was last seen Sept. 10. The park will remain closed to the public through Monday as the search continues, she said, but people can still access the trail that runs from Union Gap to Naches.
The park was closed to the public Saturday, with signs along the Greenway path blocking entrances, while a security guard was turning away people. Yakima Fire Department’s technical rescue team’s truck was seen in the park, with another fire vehicle parked outside.
Yellow tape could be seen cordoning off the area near the large pond in the park.
Yakima fire Capt. Kari Brown said his department was assisting with the search, and referred questions to the police department.
Yakima police spokesperson Yvette Inzunza said the FBI sent in a team of divers and sonar equipment to search both the pond at the park and nearby LL Buchanan Lake, a flooded gravel pit south of Sarg Hubbard Park.
YPD Capt. Jay Seely said the FBI's Yakima agent asked if the agency could assist, and made arrangements for the dive team to fly in from the East Coast. Lucian's family may have also reached out to federal investigators, Seely said.
Seely said the pond, lake and Yakima River are the most likely places to find Lucian if he entered the water. While crews have searched the pond multiple times before, authorities said milfoil and silt restrict visibility in the pond, requiring searchers to search by feel.
The sonar will allow crews to map the pond's bottom and target their searches.
Seely said the search will continue through Wednesday.
We're determined to cover every square inch of that pond," Seely said.
Lucian was last seen walking south and east at the park the evening of Sept. 10, sparking a massive search involving search teams from around the state.
