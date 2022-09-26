A search of the pond at Sarg Hubbard Park and Buchanan Lake by an FBI dive team over the weekend turned up no new information in the search for missing 4-year-old Lucian Munguia, according to Yakima police.
Lucian was last seen walking south and east at the park the evening of Sept. 10 wearing blue shorts and a blue shirt with a shark on it.
His disappearance sparked a massive search involving search teams from around the state. Police say they don’t suspect foul play. The park is bordered by a pond, lake and the Yakima River.
Yakima Police Department information officer Yvette Inzunza said in an email Monday that the search continues, with police detectives still actively working on leads and tips.
Community members are still encouraged to share any video or photos from the park the evening of Sept. 10 between 6:45-7:30 p.m. with police, she said.
Contact the Yakima Police Department at 509-575-6200 or 911 with any information. People may also email YPD@yakimawa.gov.
Community members can also check the family’s Facebook group, Finding Lucian, for information about volunteering.
The park at 111 S. 18th St. reopened Monday following searches on Saturday and Sunday, according to the Yakima Greenway Facebook page.
