Fatal crash

A semi collision closed several highway exit ramps in Yakima on Tuesday morning, March 1, 2022.

 Courtesy Yakima Police Department

A fatal semi collision has closed several exit ramps on Interstate 82 and Highway 12 in Yakima, with traffic expected to be affected for most of the day, officials said.

The following exit ramps are closed, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation and Washington State Patrol:

• US 12 eastbound to North First Street,

•  I-82 westbound to North First Street,

•  I-82 eastbound to North First Street,

•  State Route 823 from Selah to North First Street.

There’s no estimate for reopening.

The Yakima Police Department said there are street closures in both directions, north and south bound, and drivers should use alternate routes all day. North First Street from R Street to the I-82 interchange  is closed.

