U.S. Highway 97 is closed in both directions just south of Toppenish due to a collision, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
Washington State Patrol is investigating the crash at Larue Road, and the Yakima County Coroner’s Office has confirmed that there was a fatality.
The roadway is expected to reopen at 3 p.m, according to the transportation department. Traffic is being detoured through State Route 22 and local roads.
This story is developing and will be updated.
