The Washington State Patrol responded to a one-car fatal crash at 9:15 a.m. Sunday near Prosser that closed the eastbound lanes of Interstate 82.
State Patrol District 3 officials did not have further details on the crash, which occurred at milepost 79 on I-82, as of Sunday afternoon. The incident was reported by WSP on Twitter.
Eastbound traffic was diverted by Washington State Department of Transportation officials at Exit 75 near Grandview and used local roads to get around the accident site. The interstate was reopened to traffic by 12:15 p.m., WSDOT reported.
