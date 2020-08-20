A new tri-state research project will study the implications of COVID-19 among farmworkers.
A new community engagement task force aims to help the state reach more of Washington’s diverse and historically marginalized populations, according to the state Department of Health.
The task force started participating in a research design for a COVID-19 Farmworker Study in April. The California Institute for Rural Studies coordinated the project, which aims to look at the impact of COVID-19 on farmworker communities throughout the U.S. West Coast.
Initial research results from surveys of California workers, completed on July 24, showed that the majority of farmworkers were wearing facemasks.
Washington’s data collection team anticipates surveying farmworkers throughout the state, starting this month. Farmworker participants will be surveyed by community health workers from community based organizations that are part of the project’s data team.
Those surveyed will be eligible to receive a $20 incentive for their time and participation.
Farmworkers interested in being surveyed can contact Tomás Madrigal at Tomas.Madrigal@doh.wa.gov.