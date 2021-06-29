In Washington, employers must take several measures to protect outdoor workers from heat illness.
But farmworker advocates say the state needs to do more.
Washington's heat-related labor requirements are in effect from May 1 through Sept. 30. Under the rules, employers must take the following steps:
• Create an outdoor heat exposure prevention plan.
• Provide annual training for employees and supervisors on symptoms of outdoor heat exposure and develop policies to prevent heat-related illnesses.
• Increase the amount of water available to employees and provide more opportunities for consumption when temperatures require those measures.
• Respond to employees with symptoms of heat-related illnesses.
Dina Lorraine, a spokeswoman for the state Department of Labor and Industries, which administers the Be Heat Smart program, said there isn’t a plan to change enforcement of the rules or to add rules on outdoor heat exposure.
However, some farmworker advocates have called for state officials to give the rules a second look in light of the extreme heat.
In a joint news release Tuesday, the United Farm Workers and UFW Foundation said they had contacted Gov. Jay Inslee to urge him to issue emergency heat standards that protect outdoor workers, including farmworkers.
Zaira Sanchez, emergency relief coordinator for the UFW Foundation, said farmworkers she and her colleagues have heard from in the last few days have pointed out several issues, including a lack of shade. About half of 2,000 workers surveyed online also said they had experienced at least one symptom of heat illness.
While the heat is excessive now, Sanchez said this can still be an issue even with slightly cooler temperatures.
“We’re still concerned, whether it’s 115 degrees or over 100 degrees,” she said. “People are still going to experience heat illness.”
Sanchez said she’d like the state to have similar requirements to those in California, including mandatory shade when temperatures exceed 80 degrees, providing enough water for workers to consume at least 1 quart an hour and additional five-minute cool-down breaks.