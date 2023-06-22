It took a few weeks longer than anticipated, but the Downtown Yakima Farmers Market will debut in its new location this weekend.
Sunday, June 25, will be the downtown market’s first day at the Rotary Marketplace at 15 W. Yakima Ave., the former site of the Track 29 shopping center. The market is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Rotary Marketplace, built just west of the Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad line in downtown Yakima, will feature permanent electrical outlets for farmers market vendors, as opposed to the extension cords and generators needed at the market’s Third Street site near The Capitol Theatre.
It also offers the shade and shelter of an overhead pavilion for vendors and customers, said Yvette Lippert, the downtown farmers market manager.
“To have a place to call home for the market is special as not all markets get that opportunity,” Lippert said.
Although the downtown farmers market is moving into the Rotary Marketplace this weekend, construction is not 100% complete, said John Baule, Downtown Association of Yakima treasurer and project lead on the marketplace.
“There is still landscaping to conclude, installation of lights and other various small projects on the property; however, these won’t affect the market from opening this Sunday in the new space,” Baule said.
He noted that fundraising for the Rotary Marketplace continues, with an additional $250,000 left to be raised.
Anyone interested in donating to help with the completion of the marketplace can contact John Baule through the Downtown Association of Yakima office at 509-571-1328.
Lippert said the delay in moving to the new site hasn’t hurt turnout for the first month and a half of the farmers market in its traditional location at 22 S. Third St.
Opening weekend on Mother’s Day, May 14, attracted 50 vendors and more than 5,000 people to the market on Third Street, she said. The weeks since then have seen thousands of customers and several more vendors as more summer fruits and vegetables are harvested.
Besides the usual assortment of farmstands, specialty food producers, arts and crafts and flower stands, June 25 will feature kids’ day activities and giveaways. Entertainment will be provided by Lucas Tayne and Shawn Loomis.
This weekend also will feature the new "Veggie Valet" wagons. There will be five small and five large wagons available for shoppers to use to help carry their purchased products.
“Shoppers can find these in a central location in the market, and bring them back when they are done,” Lippert said.
For more information, visit downtownyakimafarmersmarket.com or the market’s Facebook page.
