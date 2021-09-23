TOPPENISH — Starting Nov. 1, Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic OB/GYNs and pediatricians will no longer deliver their patients’ babies at Astria Toppenish Hospital’s Family Maternity Center.
Most of those deliveries will now happen at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, said Gina Adrien, senior vice president of external affairs for the clinic.
“Our OB deliveries will be moving to Yakima,” Adrien said Tuesday. “Most of our patients were already choosing Yakima, and we don’t have the staff to support (deliveries) at both hospitals.”
Two health care workers, who asked not to be identified because of possible retaliation, told the Herald-Republic that moving deliveries from the Astria facility will have a huge impact on the community. Memorial is a 30-minute drive from Toppenish.
They were concerned that expectant mothers from the Yakama Reservation, some of whom walk into the Toppenish hospital to give birth, would not be able or willing to travel to Yakima or Prosser to deliver their babies.
Farm Workers Clinic personnel haven’t done deliveries at Astria’s Sunnyside facility for some time, they said.
The two workers are concerned that without Farm Workers Clinic pediatricians and OB/GYNs, Toppenish will have difficulty staffing the maternity center.
Mike Paoli, a spokesman for Astria Health, said the Toppenish center will continue to provide obstetrics and pediatric services to the community.
Paoli said the pediatricians and OB/GYNs associated with the Farm Workers Clinic are third-party doctors and not the only ones associated with the hospital and maternity center.
“Third-party providers come and go, as is normal in the job market, but transitions won’t impact community health services in Toppenish,” Paoli said. “In this specific case, Astria’s maternity center offers families a full spectrum of obstetrics and pediatric care. That’s not going to change. There’s also no indication those delivery suites will be lacking for future business.”
Adrien said staffing of the Farm Workers Clinic in Toppenish will remain the same, with five pediatricians and two OB/GYNs. Their patients will have to travel to either Yakima or Prosser to deliver their babies.
“We need to be mindful about how many hospitals we have the ability to support,” Adrien said. “All of our information is that our patients are willing to travel great distances in order to access the care that they prefer.”
She added that for women unable to travel, the Astria facility in Toppenish remains available with its own doctors.
Both health care workers who spoke to the Herald-Republic were concerned about the process Farm Workers Clinic officials used to make the delivery decision, saying that Toppenish stakeholders and medical personnel throughout the region should have been more involved.
Statistics provided by Astria Health indicate there were 349 births at the Toppenish maternity center in 2020, and 136 through June 30, 2021.
Yakima Valley Memorial had 2,370 births in 2020, and its OB unit, The Family Birthplace, has 34 beds.
The health care landscape has changed dramatically in the Yakima Valley over the past five years. Astria Health formed in 2017 with hospitals in Toppenish and Sunnyside. In early 2020, Astria closed Regional Medical Center in Yakima after officials with the nonprofit organization said it no longer had the financial means to operate the hospital and declared bankruptcy.
Farm Workers Clinic leaders and local elected officials broke ground June 29 on a new 35,000 square-foot medical clinic at Summitview and 54th avenues. The clinic, which would be the group’s ninth in Yakima, is scheduled to open in fall 2022 and will include several providers who specialize in OB/GYN care.
“Nationally, there is an effort to improve the health outcomes of rural women and their babies,” Farm Workers CEO Carlos Olivares said at the June ceremony. “This clinic is not only focusing on moms but also on their whole family.”
