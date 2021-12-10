Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic CEO Carlos Olivares has resigned from his post amid an investigation of sexual harassment allegations, the organization announced Friday.
As of Dec. 4, Olivares is no longer employed by Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic, a news release said.
“Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic staff recently became aware of serious allegations of sexual harassment against Carlos,” the statement said. “He was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into the allegations. While the investigation was pending and before any findings or conclusions were reached, he resigned.”
Farm Workers Clinic CFO Christy Trotter is the interim CEO, in line with the organization’s succession policy.
“Christy has worked for the organization for more than 25 years,” officials stated. “Christy, along with the rest of the leadership team, have an average of 19 years tenure at the clinic. They are united in their focus on transparency and continuation of service during this transition.”
Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic is one of the Pacific Northwest’s largest community health centers, providing medical, dental, behavioral health and social services to more than 171,000 people a year.
It has more than 60 service locations across Oregon and Washington, including facilities in Benton, Franklin, Spokane, Whitman, Walla Walla, and Yakima counties. Its mission is to deliver affordable, comprehensive primary care for underserved populations in its communities.
“Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic plays an essential role providing vital services to each of our communities — that work will continue,” the organization’s statement said. “We expect no disruption in operations or services as we continue to care for our patients and clients.”
Olivares started as executive director of the Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic in Toppenish in 1985.
From 1980-85, he was executive director of Buttonwillow Health Center Inc. in Buttonwillow, Calif., and associate director of the California Rural Health Foundation in Fresno from 1979-80. Olivares, a Bolivian native, also served as a planner in the Ministry of Planning and Development in La Paz.
An IRS 990 for Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic lists Olivares’ base compensation as $543,749 in 2019. Adding in bonus, incentive, retirement and other benefits, his total compensation was $1.089 million, the report said.
