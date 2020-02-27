WALLA WALLA — A long-time regional director for the Washington Farm Bureau will run as a Republican to represent the 16th Legislative District in the House of Representatives.
Mark Klicker, of Walla Walla, said decisions made in Olympia have hindered property and water rights and created overregulation that burdens Eastern Washington residents.
He plans to run for the seat now held by Rep. Bill Jenkin, R-Prosser, who has announced he plans to run for the seat held by 16th District Senate seat now held by Sen. Maureen Walsh, R-Walla Walla, who plans to retire this year.
Walla Walla nurse Frances Chvatal earlier announced she is seeking election for the House seat as a Democrat.
The 16th District includes much of southern Benton County and Pasco, plus Walla Walla and Columbia counties.
Klicker was regional director of the farm bureau for 17 years and has owned and operated irrigated and dryland farms for 33 years. He works as a Realtor in Walla Walla.
He is a native of Walla Walla and a graduate of Walla Walla Community College.