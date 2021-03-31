Relatives of a man missing from Yakima since mid-2020 seek the public’s help in finding him.
Steve Chandler, 59, is a white male, approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. He had gray hair and a long, gray beard when last seen, and has a scar from his left eyebrow to his right eye and to the back of his scalp, according to the flyer.
Chandler was last thought to be living in a blue Buick, license plate AYR 7054.
Anyone with information about Chandler is asked to call the Yakima Police Department at 509-575-3042 reference case number 21Y000911.