SELAH – The generosity of a Selah family that has long been involved with the local swim team will ensure that the recently-built Selah Aquatic Center remains open in 2022 and for several years to come.
At a special meeting on Monday night, the Selah Parks and Recreation Service Area board unanimously accepted a $200,000 donation from Karron Buchanan for maintenance and operation of the aquatic center.
As part of the motion to accept the donation, the facility will be renamed the Bruce Buchanan Memorial Aquatic Center, in honor of Karron’s late husband, who died 12 years ago. He was a longtime parent, announcer and volunteer for the Selah Dolphins swim team, which uses the pool during warm weather.
The donation was announced by Aimee Ozanich, daughter of the Buchanans and aquatics director of the Selah Aquatic Center.
“This is such a great legacy for your family to leave to the Selah community,” SPRSA board member Carol Holden told Ozanich during the meeting.
Board chairperson Kelliann Ergeson praised both the generosity of the donation and its timing, as the 2022 season at the aquatic center was in jeopardy due to financial woes.
“We’ve been falling short $35,000 to $50,000 (each year) between total expenses and revenues,” Ergeson said. “It costs about $175,000 to run the pool each year, and we make about $125,000 in revenue from the swim team, rentals and so on.”
The board has been considering various funding options for the aquatic center since a fourth attempt at a voter-approved maintenance and operations levy failed in November.
Only 53.7% of the voters in the Selah School District who cast ballots in November supported the $200,000, six-year levy. While a simple majority supported a 10-cent-per-$1,000 tax rate, state law requires that it receive at least 60% approval for passage.
The levy would have covered the costs to operate and maintain the center, which opened in 2019, replacing an aging pool at Wixson Park. It is operated by the SPRSA board and is a separate entity from the City of Selah.
Previous levies fell short in 2017, 2018 and 2019, with the 2018 levy coming tantalizingly close to passage with 59.2% support.
Since the pool opened, it has relied on donations and fees to cover costs; its 2019 season was shortened as a result. The COVID-19 pandemic affected 2020 operations, and the 2021 season was the closest to a full season.
While all board members on Monday night praised the Buchanan family for its donation, several noted that as generous as it is, it won’t be enough to fund operations for the expected 50 year-plus life of the aquatic center.
“Donations are not an acceptable long-term solution,” SPRSA board member Roger Bell said.
Holden noted that donations will continue to be sought, and the Buchanans’ gift would be invested to generate as much funding as possible.
Joining the board for Monday’s special meeting were recent appointees Holden, Roy Sample and Norma Smith. The board’s regular monthly meeting is 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28, at Selah City Hall.
