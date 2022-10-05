TOPPENISH — Rosenda Strong was staying with her older sister, Cissy Strong Reyes, when she got a ride with an acquaintance to Legends Casino just a few miles away.
That was four years ago. On Oct. 2, 2018, Strong’s family reported her missing to Yakama Nation Tribal Police. Her remains were found in an abandoned freezer at milepost 64 on U.S. Highway 97 on July 4, 2019. The FBI is investigating.
Authorities released Rosenda’s body to her family a little more than a year ago and she was buried her next to their mother at the Umatilla Reservation in Oregon on Sept. 25, 2021.
“We are completely grateful we got to reunite her with our family,” Reyes said during a small remembrance gathering at Pioneer Park on Sunday.
Reyes spoke of that day and others that are prominent in the memories she and their brother, Christopher Strong, have of their sister. They think every day of Rosenda, who was a citizen of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation and a descendant of the Yakama Nation. They miss her and continue to seek justice for her.
They try to focus on good memories of Strong, a mother of four who would be a grandmother now. A balloon release Sunday was a physical and symbolic gesture of remembering her and “to let go of all the hurt and the pain of four years,” Reyes said.
Reyes works to help families of missing and murdered Indigenous women and men with visibility. “And fight for families,” she said. Reyes and her family and friends will continue to keep Rosenda’s name and her story in the public eye, just as they have for years.
In that time, the decadeslong crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous women and men has received more attention from local, state and national organizations and agencies.
Among more recent efforts is an alert system for missing Indigenous persons, which Washington State Patrol launched in late June. The agency’s Missing and Unidentified Persons Unit added the designation to existing alerts, such as Amber Alerts highlighting missing children, Silver Alerts highlighting missing seniors and endangered alerts for missing adults.
“We didn’t get those alerts for Rosenda and others that are missing,” Reyes said. Getting the names out there quickly is crucial, she added. Since the system was launched, at least two alerts concerning a missing Indigenous person have resulted in the person being found safe.
State Patrol has two tribal liaisons, Patti Gosch and Dawn Pullin, who work with law enforcement agencies throughout the state, including tribal police agencies. They publish a list of missing Indigenous people at least once a month, and released an updated list Monday.
A state task force on missing and murdered Indigenous people has been meeting since early December and in August released its first report in early August with a list of 10 recommendations.
Better communication among law enforcement agencies is key, Reyes said, along with updating family members on their loved one’s case.
For now, Reyes and her family are looking forward to completion of the headstone for Rosenda by Midstate Monuments in Yakima. It should be ready mid to late this month, Reyes said.
They ask that others keep sharing the social media posts Reyes makes for her sister. They include a post every Thursday, the day that she and others on the Yakama Reservation wear red to remember and honor missing and murdered Indigenous women and men.
“It really means everything to us that they’re sharing our posts,” Reyes said.
Anyone with information about the homicide of Rosenda Sophia Strong is asked to call the Yakama Nation Police Department at 509-865-2933 or the FBI at 509-990-0857 regarding case number 18-010803.
