Family and friends of Lucian Munguia gather on his 5th birthday
Sandra and Juan Munguia, Lucian's parents, embrace as family and friends gather during a vigil at Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima, Wash., Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, on Lucian's 5th birthday. Lucian was last seen Sept. 10 at the park.

 Emree Weaver / Yakima Herald-Republic

Lucian Munguia's family is offering a $10,000 reward for the missing 5-year-old's return or for information regarding his whereabouts. 

Sandra Munguia, Lucian's mom, said the reward is for the safe return of her son "or for information directly resulting in the safe return of Lucian."

Lucian Munguia

Lucian Munguia is seen with fish decorations from his 4th birthday party at his home in Yakima, Wash., in this undated photo. 

Lucian's family encourages anyone with information to reach out to the Yakima Police Department at 509-575-6200. The Munguia family can also be reached at 509-406-3806 or 509-654-0052.

Lucian was last seen Sept. 10, heading across the parking lot of Sarg Hubbard Park and toward the Yakima River and other bodies of water. He was wearing blue shorts and a blue shirt with a shark on it.

Hundreds of search and rescue and law enforcement personnel from around the state searched the waterways and area around the park in the days following his disappearance. Police say they don’t suspect foul play.

Santiago Ochoa's reporting for the Yakima Herald-Republic is possible with support from Report for America and community members through the Yakima Valley Community Fund. For information on republishing, email news@yakimaherald.com.