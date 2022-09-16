The search continues for 4-year-old Lucian Munguia who was last seen Sept. 10 at Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima.
With the county's search and rescue teams scaling back efforts, Lucian's family is asking for more volunteers to help.
Lucian, who has autism, was last seen wearing blue shorts and a blue shirt with a shark on it. He headed south and east across the park’s parking lot, in the direction of the Yakima River and other bodies of water.
More than a hundred trained searchers, including personnel from the Yakima Police Department, Yakima County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue and teams from around the state have been involved. Boats, divers, drones and ATVs have all been used while combing the surrounding area.
Lucian's family has a base of operations at Sarg Hubbard Park where volunteers can go to pick up missing child posters as well as split into groups to canvas the area around the park.
To make space for other events happening at the park, the family's base of operations has moved further up the road at the end of the park's roundabout.
YPD Public Information Officer Yvette Inzunza said in an email on Thursday that there was no new information on the case and department is still investigating. Inzunza said YPD encourages people to go out and search.
Contact the Yakima Police Department at 509-575-6200 or 911 with any information or tips. People may also email YPD@yakimawa.gov.
