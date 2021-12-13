Most of us are thankful for friends, family and the good things in life. Many are less fortunate, however.
Staff members at Triumph have provided the Yakima Herald-Republic with information about people needing your help.
This holiday season, the Herald-Republic is publishing information about some of those in need, along with contact information so you can make someone’s Christmas a little brighter.
A mom who is back with her three children looks forward to celebrating the holidays with them. She could use size XL hoodies and an XL coat, along with a hat and gloves. She’d also like some Christmas decorations.
Dad would also appreciate size XL hoodies and an XL coat, along with a hat and gloves, along with a reflective vest.
Their 13-year-old girl could use XL shirts and an XL coat, size 16 pants and a hat, gloves, socks and underwear in women’s sizes. She would also appreciate hair products.
Her 12-year-old sister would also like hair products along with large-size shirts and a large coat, size 11-13 pants, socks, a hat, gloves and underwear in women’s sizes.
Little brother — a 10-month-old boy — would enjoy learning toys and could use a car seat cover and size 18 months coat, hat and gloves.
Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Triumph is requesting that people donate only new items, and that they call to make arrangements to drop off their donations. If you would like to help, call 509-907-1105, 509-306-6842 or 509-480-2099.
Donations can be dropped off from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at 801 Summitview Ave. in Yakima. Those wanting to donate items are asked to call upon arrival or ring the doorbell so someone in the office can come get them.