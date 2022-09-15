Family members and volunteers are still searching day and night for Lucian Munguia, the 4-year-old boy who went missing Saturday at Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima.
Grateful for the support they have already received, Lucian’s family asked that community members continue to look for the missing boy. Family members have come from as far as California and Hawai’i and started their own search operation with the help of local volunteers.
“We need people to walk the trails. We need experienced hikers,” Sandra Munguia, Lucian’s mother, said. “Until he is found, we’re not leaving.”
Some family members have not left the park, sleeping in their cars in the Sarg Hubbard’s parking lot. Several are staying at a nearby hotel.
“We haven’t lost hope,” said Norma Munguia, one of Lucian’s aunts.
Lucian was last seen at 7:15 p.m. Saturday wearing blue shorts and a blue shirt with a shark on it. More than a hundred trained searchers, including personnel from the Yakima Police Department, Yakima County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue and U.S. Air Force have been involved. Boats, divers, drones and ATVs have all been used while combing the surrounding area.
Law enforcement officials announced Tuesday they were scaling back the search for Lucian. The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team turned the case over to the YPD, which is still following leads.
YPD Public Information Officer Yvette Inzunza said in an email that there was no new information on the case and department is still investigating. Inzunza added that YPD is encouraging people to go out and search.
Dan Beam, a family friend with search and rescue and law enforcement experience, is helping organize volunteers. He said search efforts will be focused between the Yakima Greenway and the Yakima River, primarily south of Terrace Heights Drive, where a volunteer told Beam they’d heard a child’s voice Sunday night.
In the meantime, Community members and businesses have come together to support the search efforts for Lucian. Sandra Munguia said businesses like Famous Dave’s and Olive Garden have donated food, while The Print Guys Inc. have helped with flyers. Sandra Munguia added that anonymous donors have helped the family stay at a nearby hotel, and she thanked all involved for their support.
Yakima resident Flo Quiroz said she shifted her work schedule to come and volunteer beginning at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.
“I know Sandra. I’ve known her for years,” Quiroz said. “I couldn’t sit around while her baby is missing.”
Quiroz said she plans on returning to volunteer over the weekend with her friends and family.
“Until there’s actual proof, we’re out here and we’re solely (relying) on community to help,” Sandra Munguia said. “Listen for Lucian.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.