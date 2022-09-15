Volunteers and family continue to search for Lucian

Juan Manguia, Lucian's grandfather, sets up a canopy tent in Sarg Hubbard Park on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. There, volunteers will be able to pick up posters and receive more information on how they can help the search for Lucian. 

 Santiago Ochoa / Yakima Herald-Republic

Family members and volunteers are still searching day and night for Lucian Munguia, the 4-year-old boy who went missing Saturday at Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima.

Grateful for the support they have already received, Lucian’s family asked that community members continue to look for the missing boy. Family members have come from as far as California and Hawai’i and started their own search operation with the help of local volunteers.

Lucian Munguia was wearing blue shorts and a blue shirt with a shark on it when he went missing Saturday evening in Sarg Hubbard Park, 111 S. 18th St., Yakima, Wash.

“We need people to walk the trails. We need experienced hikers,” Sandra Munguia, Lucian’s mother, said. “Until he is found, we’re not leaving.”

Some family members have not left the park, sleeping in their cars in the Sarg Hubbard’s parking lot. Several are staying at a nearby hotel.

On Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, a volunteer pins up missing child poster of Lucian Manguia in Sarg Hubbard Park, where his family has set up a base of operations

“We haven’t lost hope,” said Norma Munguia, one of Lucian’s aunts.

Lucian was last seen at 7:15 p.m. Saturday wearing blue shorts and a blue shirt with a shark on it. More than a hundred trained searchers, including personnel from the Yakima Police Department, Yakima County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue and U.S. Air Force have been involved. Boats, divers, drones and ATVs have all been used while combing the surrounding area.

Law enforcement officials announced Tuesday they were scaling back the search for Lucian. The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team turned the case over to the YPD, which is still following leads.

YPD Public Information Officer Yvette Inzunza said in an email that there was no new information on the case and department is still investigating. Inzunza added that YPD is encouraging people to go out and search.

Dan Beam, a family friend with search and rescue and law enforcement experience, is helping organize volunteers. He said search efforts will be focused between the Yakima Greenway and the Yakima River, primarily south of Terrace Heights Drive, where a volunteer told Beam they’d heard a child’s voice Sunday night.

Daniel Beam, a family friend of the Manguias with experience in law enforcement and search and rescue, organizes a search party for missing 4-year-old Lucian Manguia in Sarg Hubbard Park on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022.

In the meantime, Community members and businesses have come together to support the search efforts for Lucian. Sandra Munguia said businesses like Famous Dave’s and Olive Garden have donated food, while The Print Guys Inc. have helped with flyers. Sandra Munguia added that anonymous donors have helped the family stay at a nearby hotel, and she thanked all involved for their support.

Yakima resident Flo Quiroz said she shifted her work schedule to come and volunteer beginning at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

“I know Sandra. I’ve known her for years,” Quiroz said. “I couldn’t sit around while her baby is missing.”

Quiroz said she plans on returning to volunteer over the weekend with her friends and family.

Missing child posters dot the windows of cars parked at Sarg Hubbard Park on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. Lucian Manguia's family has set up a base of operations there where volunteers can go to find ways to help in his search. 

“Until there’s actual proof, we’re out here and we’re solely (relying) on community to help,” Sandra Munguia said. “Listen for Lucian.”

Jasper Kenzo Sundeen's reporting for the Yakima Herald-Republic is possible with support from Report for America and community members through the Yakima Valley Community Fund. For information on republishing, email news@yakimaherald.com.

