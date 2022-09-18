The family of Lucian Munguia is still searching for the 4-year-old boy who went missing Sept. 10 at Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima.
On Sunday, several family members set up a booth at the farmers market on South Third Street to spread the word and pass out flyers. Searchers are still operating out of Sarg Hubbard Park and Family members are looking for volunteers to help in the search.
Lucian’s aunt, Amy Bailey, emphasized that volunteers can do whatever they’re comfortable with. Searchers need help with a range of activities, from putting up flyers on streets and in public places to scouring local parks and wooded areas to specialized searches of the Yakima River.
“We’re hoping that today, at the farmers market, we’ll be able to send more people out there,” Bailey said. “It’s whatever our volunteers are comfortable with.”
Lucian, who has autism, was last seen wearing blue shorts and a blue shirt with a shark on it walking south and east at Sarg Hubbard Park on Saturday evening, Sept. 10.
Bailey said family members are trying to check every park in Yakima and are asking volunteers to take flyers to their local parks and conduct their own searches there.
They’re also systematically reaching out to specific communities and places throughout the week. On Sunday, volunteers were stopping by churches to hand out flyers. On Monday, they’ll go to colleges and tech schools.
Meanwhile, hikers and other specialized searchers have their eyes on the river.
“We’ve done Selah all the way past Union Gap,” Bailey said.
Trevor Bailey, Lucian’s uncle, said searchers have also been active as far south as Wapato.
Bailey added that the Yakima River Runners, a local river recreation group, conducted kayak searches of the Yakima River over the weekend. Cub Crafters, a Yakima-based plane manufacturer, is flying over the river regularly. A volunteer dive team arrived recently to search local bodies of water.
Lucian’s family members are also taking donations to help fund their efforts. Bailey said seven family members have stopped working while looking for Lucian, and that donations were entirely devoted to supplies. Any remaining donations will go to a missing children fund and to increased safety measures at local parks, like fencing, lighting and cameras.
Lucian’s grandmother, Tammy Bailey, praised the community support the family has received.
“People that we don’t know are just showing up to help,” she said. “It’s just incredible.”
Volunteers can go to Sarg Hubbard Park or check the Finding Lucian facebook group.
