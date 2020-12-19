A community project led by a Yakima County nonprofit for the Dawson family might be unusual, but the traditional “sweat equity” is still required. So on Friday, everyone got involved.
Even the two youngest girls wore hard hats as Eugene and Maggie Dawson and their seven children, joined by Maggie’s nephew, Jared Garcia, and guided by construction manager Greg Rapp, helped raise an upper-level wall frame on the addition Yakima Valley Partners Habitat for Humanity is building for the family.
Habitat workers nailed in three long braces to stabilize it. Next week, they’ll put up the two other wall frames that will tie the upper level of the addition to the Dawsons’ three-bedroom, two-bathroom home and enclose them with plywood before a holiday break.
Building this addition doesn’t meet Habitat’s requirements of involving a first-time home buyer and new construction on land it owns. But the nonprofit’s board of directors agreed to take on the work as a community project. Perry Technical Institute, Traditional Designs and several other businesses and organizations are involved.
“The community has been so great to come together to help,” Meloney Rosen, executive director of the nonprofit, said as Habitat workers finished up, helped by some of the boys and Eugene, who had a day off from his job at the Columbia Generating Station on the Hanford Nuclear Reservation.
The wall-raising ceremony took place at 2 p.m. Friday. Habitat workers have already been at the site a few weeks now, but the event was an official kickoff for the project, Rosen said, and a chance to celebrate the progress so far.
“We have been here with the family and you guys have been great,” Rapp said. “You guys have been great to work with. Eugene, you and your boys have been working your buns off.”
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremony wasn’t as big as it normally would have been; only Habitat workers and a few others looked on. Almost everyone wore masks as they celebrated outside, taking pictures and admiring the addition.
“I think it’s great,” said Eugene, who had been working on the addition Friday before the wall-raising ceremony.
One of the guests was Sonia Rodriguez True, the Yakima attorney who with her husband, Pat True, helped Maggie and Eugene get legal custody of the five Alejandre siblings America, 18; Jaime, 16; Esperanza, 13; 8-year-old Victoria and 4-year-old Valeria.
On June 1, 2017, Jaime Munguia Alejandre killed his wife, Maria Gonzalez-Castillo, at their Nass Road home outside Granger. Two days after the tragedy, all eight of the couple’s children moved in with Maggie and Eugene, their aunt and uncle, and their cousins Delilah, 3; and Eugene “Polo” Dawson IV, who is 11.
Eugene and Maggie got custody of the seven youngest Alejandre children on Sept. 8, 2017. The oldest two of those seven have since moved out, but space is still tight in the house and the family remains close with the oldest siblings.
Many throughout and beyond the Yakima Valley began helping the family after the tragedy. Among them was Selah contractor Carlos Lopez, owner of Apple Valley Home Builders. A little more than a year ago, he began working on the addition, which was designed by Yakima architect Ron Pelson, an owner of Traditional Designs Inc.
Lopez and some of his employees poured a foundation. The lower level of the addition, a daylight basement, will include two bedrooms and one full bath. The upper level will feature a great room attached to the house.
Work stopped after the novel coronavirus spread into the Yakima Valley, and the Dawsons didn’t want to press Lopez. Habitat officials were convinced to help after hearing Lopez and his employees and Pelson donated their time to assist the family. Maggie and Eugene’s obvious devotion to raising all of the children to be strong, confident and successful was another factor.
“We feel blessed and honored to participate with this family in building their addition,” said Rosen, who met the children for the first time Friday. Before the wall-raising, she unloaded a van full of Christmas presents for them and the family.
The family must complete a minimum of 250 “sweat equity” hours with Habitat, with at least 100 of those hours at the construction site. Relatives, friends, co-workers and church members can work some of those hours as well.
Because the addition is not a qualified Habitat project, the nonprofit isn’t able to use the same funding sources to help with cost of construction, Rosen said in an email about the project. Any donations toward the project are tax deductible.
“We are asking our community to join with us in helping this family through volunteering, material donations and of course cash donations. All partners will be recognized at the job site and in all publicity for their support of the build,” she said.