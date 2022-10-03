Last October, Amy and Sarah Bailey spent hours decorating for Lucian Munguia’s 4th birthday, twisting blue streamers to mimic the curl of ocean waves and hanging a sea of fish from the ceiling.
His aunts gave him his first betta fish. Lucian, who is autistic and nonverbal, has a fascination with sea life, and his family said he loves the pet.
“He just stood in front of it, his face pressed against the glass as close as he could get,” Amy remembered.
His family is marking his 5th birthday Wednesday at Sarg Hubbard Park, where he was last seen Sept. 10.
Community members are invited to visit the park throughout the day to wish him a happy birthday and participate in the search, either by joining a search group or passing out flyers or posters.
A balloon release is also scheduled at the park at 4 p.m. and a candlelight vigil is planned for 6 p.m.
“We will be there all day for the whole day and whole evening. Stop by whenever you are free,” Amy said in a post to the family’s Facebook group called Finding Lucian. “Please come and join us.”
Lucian was last seen Sept. 10, walking across the parking lot of Sarg Hubbard Park and toward the Yakima River and other bodies of water. He was wearing blue shorts and a blue shirt with a shark on it. Police say they don’t suspect foul play.
His family is leading the search, and Yakima police are still actively following the case. Another search of the Greenway was conducted Friday.
