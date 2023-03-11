TOPPENISH — On a cold and increasingly windy evening Thursday, Adrian Jackson stood with relatives and friends to remember his mother, Mona Renee Vallo.

"I'd like to thank everybody for being here ... to help us heal and memorialize a beautiful life that was taken from us," Jackson said during the hourlong gathering at Pioneer Park. Vallo, a Yakama Nation citizen, was killed in New Mexico on March 9, 2022.

Passers-by discovered Vallo’s body that day on New Mexico Highway 124 -- part of historic U.S. Route 66 -- in Laguna Pueblo, according to a news release from the FBI field office in Albuquerque. Authorities said the 56-year-old mother of five and grandmother of nine suffered severe injuries consistent with a hit-and-run crash. The FBI continues to seek information in her death.

The Pueblo of Laguna is a federally recognized Native American tribe with a 500,000-acre reservation west of Albuquerque. The FBI has jurisdiction over most serious crimes involving tribal citizens on reservations.

Thursday's remembrance near the flagpole began at 7 p.m. The FBI has said Vallo may have been struck at approximately 7 p.m.

"It still hurts to this day because we have questions, but no answers," Jackson said.

Born in Toppenish, Vallo was living in Acoma, N.M., when she died. She attended White Swan High School, Yakima Valley College and Santa Rosa Junior College, according to her obituary in the Yakima Herald-Republic. Among other jobs, Vallo worked for the Yakama Nation in various roles, at the Warm Springs Boys & Girls Club and Tulalip Tribal Housing Authority, her obituary said.

About 30 people stood in a semicircle Thursday as Jackson spoke. Caseymac Wallahee, a Yakama Nation Tribal Council member, sang early in the gathering. Jackson was working Thursday evening and attended during his lunch break.

Vallo enjoyed going to the mountains, gathering, traveling, powwows, rodeos and being a member of the Independent Shaker Church, according to her obituary. She followed traditional practices and worked as a cultural specialist, among other jobs. Her family said she was preparing for Indian name-giving ceremonies when she was killed.

"This was a tough year. We try to not let it hold us down," son Cecil Jackson said. "We surely miss her."

Vallo's death is part of a decadeslong crisis of murdered and missing Indigenous people. Many cases are unsolved.

Supporting one another is important, Wallahee said.

"We all come together and try to lift each other up, especially in times like this when we're lost (and) we're looking for answers," he said. "You don't ever quite get over it, but you learn to move forward. You learn to have strength."

Sometimes when things happen like this, said Tribal Council member Esther Moses-Hyipeer, "we tend to fall back and never move forward again," she said. "That's not what I see here."

She is pleased to see continuing advances in addressing the crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous people. "It used to be where we didn't have any avenues," Moses-Hyipeer said.

"Sometimes you may feel alone, but you're not. Just look around," she added. "All my love to each and every one of you in moving forward. We're here for you."

Moses-Hyipeer introduced tribal police officers Bazil-Lu "Baz" Windyboy and Jessica Ramos, each of whom spoke briefly. Windyboy and Yakama Nation citizen Patsy Whitefoot were appointed last spring to the federal Not Invisible Act Commission aimed at reducing violent crime against Indigenous people. Windyboy was nominated by the Yakima County Sheriff's Office, Moses-Hyipeer said.

"This task force, this is the very thing they work on," Moses-Hyipeer said. Commission members try to find ways to help develop whatever's needed, including legislation, and bring awareness to help solve cases.

Windyboy will be speaking to tribal council members about her work on the commission. She is glad she was appointed to the commission and thanked Vallo's family for inviting her to the gathering to remember her.

"We're just trying to build a better relationship with the public, families, leadership, local police departments," Windyboy said. "Everything that we're lacking, we're just trying to make it better.

"We're trying to build communication because it affects everybody," she said.