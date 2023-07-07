Betty Jackson cared for countless children in the 27 years she operated Jackson Daycare in White Swan. And her care for them went far beyond the basics of food, shelter and safety.
Teachers in White Swan schools checked in August which children were attending Jackson Daycare, said her daughter, Kremiere Jackson of Ellensburg. They wanted them in their classrooms because those children would not only know their ABCs and their numbers, but they also would be kind, she said.
"One of the things I remember the most is how much the children of the community benefited," she said of her mother's chosen career. "Also the parents, who appreciated how much she cared for them, but also that she loved them."
Betty Jackson died on June 29 at age 83. She retired in 2002. She and her husband, Tom, had lived in Yakima for the past 10 years, her daughter said.
"She really had an impact on the White Swan community. She raised so many of those children in that community," she said.
Born in Dania, Fla., to Jesse and Nora Black, Betty Ann Black was the ninth of 12 siblings and grew up with a strong faith that continued throughout her life. She met her husband while they were attending Tennessee State University. Shortly after Kremiere was born in Mississippi, her parents decided they didn't want to raise their children in the South, she said.
They moved north, first to Olympia and then to White Swan in 1964. Her dad worked at Job Corps and ran an ambulance service.
"It felt like the end of the world to her — there were no streetlights," Kremiere said of her mother, who spent a lot of time in Miami and Fort Lauderdale, Fla., growing up. But she soon came to love the town on the Yakama Reservation and its people.
They loved her too, said Cec Kosik of Harrah.
When Kosik needed a day care for her two oldest children, Jackson Daycare had openings. Her daughter went after school and her son was there all day at first. Eight years later, she had another son and Betty took care of him from when he was little, Kosik said.
"She was very, very well-liked. The whole family ... was a very nice family," Kosik said. "She was a very, very nice person and honest. If she saw something about your child, she would tell you. She didn't hold anything back.
"Everybody loved Betty."
Kremiere and her sisters, Jaurette and Barbette, were young girls when their parents moved to White Swan; brother Thomas L. Jackson II joined them later. For a time they were the only Black family in White Swan, she said. The Jacksons lived on Signal Peak Road and immersed themselves in their community.
Two of Betty's favorite ways of showing her love for her community were creating the Jackson Daycare floats that appeared in every parade in White Swan, along with supporting local sports teams. She sponsored the Jackson Jets soccer team years ago and provided T-shirts for all team members, her daughter said.
Betty had strict rules, which was common knowledge around town. She was loving but firm in teaching and working with children, Yakima County Commissioner Kyle Curtis said.
"Betty raised so many of us out in White Swan. She was the most loving person you would ever meet but also one to make sure you did right," Curtis said in an email. "At her day care she taught us the importance of working hard, telling the truth and caring for everyone around you."
She was also known for her frugality, sewing skills and cooking. Betty made everything from scratch and shared her culinary creations with her day care kids and families on the holidays, in particular Christmas and Halloween.
"My mom was all about healthy eating. She would invite all the families over for dinner on Halloween and fill them full of good food -- then they won't want all that sugar," Kremiere Jackson said. "And there was always a huge Christmas party for the families. They would buy tons and tons of presents."
Betty was heavily involved in the Wesley United Methodist Church in White Swan, and worked hard at keeping it open, Curtis said.
"Betty always helped to keep us in tune when singing hymnals," he said. "She would light up any room she walked into with her smile, laughter and booming voice. She will be deeply missed."
In her spare time, Betty enjoyed bridge, Scrabble and Yahtzee. She also enjoyed putting puzzles together and watching sports, especially football.
Along with her strong faith, education was key, Kremiere said. And her family was everything.
"She was a woman who loved her community. She loved God and she cared for people," she said. "That will be her legacy."
