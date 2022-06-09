The profile photo on the Facebook page created for Lewis “Louie” Selam shows a man with a slight smile, gray mustache and beige fedora.
He usually wears a hat. It’s often a ball cap when he walks with wife, Sylvia McCabe-Selam, and his canine buddy, Thor, in the beautiful country of the Warm Springs Reservation in Oregon. He especially likes to hike along Shitike Creek and the land around it.
Selam was last seen shortly after 6 p.m. March 16, leaving Bi-Mart in Madras. The cover photo on the Missing Person in Warm Springs, Oregon: Lewis G. Selam page includes an image of him shopping at the store. He is wearing a ball cap, light-colored Adidas jacket and dark jeans.
His groceries and hat were in his locked car found days later in a snowdrift about 20 miles west of Warm Springs near the base of Mount Jefferson in an area known as Peter’s Pasture. It’s unusual that Selam was out as darkness was descending, and that he was alone. Thor and his wife were at their Warm Springs home.
“He hardly ever went by himself. We can’t make sense of it,” said niece Tsennibah Piel, who lives in the Lower Yakima Valley. “There’s no sign of him. They found his car, which was locked, with his groceries and dog food.
“We just don’t understand. It’s just so out of character,” added Piel, who is the daughter of Louie’s brother Willie Selam of Granger. Louie Selam is the oldest of six siblings, a father of three and grandfather of two.
Selam, 71, is a citizen of The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs of Oregon and is of Nez Perce, Umatilla and Yakama descent. He is well-known in the Warm Springs community, where he worked for decades at the Warm Springs Forest Products Mill, and has relatives on the Yakama Reservation.
Piel spoke of her uncle with emotion on May 5, observed as a national day of awareness for missing and murdered Indigenous women and people. “I know a lot of my family are out there, so I’m here,” she said as participants walked in light rain from Yakamart to the Yakama Nation Cultural Center in Toppenish.
The crisis affects Indigenous people around the world. An unknown number of Indigenous people have disappeared, suffered abuse, been murdered and died mysteriously, including many with connections to the Yakama Reservation. The centuries-long crisis is compounded by jurisdictional issues and what many families and advocates say is too little and too late response by authorities.
“Unfortunately, countless other Native American families have gone through and continue to go through the same circumstance as us,” Louie Selam’s youngest daughter, Alyssa Selam of Seattle, wrote in a Facebook post on May 5.
“The lack of response and action have detrimental consequences to Native American people. Accountability needs to be pushed onto the authorities that are sworn to protect and serve Tribal communities,” she wrote. “Trust needs to be rebuilt between authorities and tribal members.”
Though Piel participates in awareness events for missing and murdered Indigenous people and supports families when she can, “it’s never hit home till now,” she said.
“I just want some kind of closure,” she added.
Challenging weather and terrainAlong with their daughter Alyssa of Seattle, Louie and Sylvia’s children are daughter and son-in-law Angela and Carlos Smith of Warm Springs and Kenny Selam. Angela Smith was born in Toppenish and her grandfather James Selam was a leader of the Toppenish Longhouse.
Louie Selam grew up fishing along the Columbia River and “just everywhere between Yakama and here,” Smith said. “I do know he wanted to kind of go back to fishing and that way of life.
“I don’t imagine he could get very far due to his age and how he had slowed down quite a bit, but we just aren’t finding him,” she added.
Relatives and volunteers have searched the Mount Jefferson wilderness area from Shitike Creek to Warm Springs proper, always sure to check logjams and catches in the creek. But they’ve been hampered by the rough terrain and the intense late winter weather, which brought heavy snowfall — and now, high- and fast-running waterways.
Dogs picked up Selam’s scent days apart, leading searchers both times to a rimrock area. There was no clothing and no sign of him falling, Willie Selam told a reporter for the Central Oregon Daily News. Searchers headed down into the canyon but didn’t find anything there either, he said, nor any indication of where his brother left from there.
Warm Springs Tribal Police ceased their search for Louie Selam as of March 31, citing a lack of resources or any substantial evidence to continue searching, according to a Facebook post. But relatives and volunteers have continued searching the rugged terrain as recently as Memorial Day.
“We did go hard the following two weeks after we found out” her father was missing, Angela Smith said. “My husband and my youngest son went out just constantly searching until they got sick — my husband got pneumonia and my son got bronchitis. That’s when I had to go out there and then my sister living in Seattle ... she couldn’t just be there and do nothing so she came over.
“And then other family members jumped in. A couple of family members flew in (though) we didn’t ask them to,” Smith added. “We went hard for a couple weeks and things just started slowing down because of the weather getting worse and the roads getting worse and we didn’t have luck in finding anything. ... and of course there (were) run-ins with bears.
“We just quit asking people to help kind of early on because you realize the danger and don’t want to put anybody in danger.”
Many efforts, same goalLouie’s children have done all they can to find their father by physically searching for him, sharing information on social media and creating fundraisers to support those who are out on foot looking for him.
Smith and her sister created GoFundMe accounts to raise money for gas, food and water and other supplies for searchers. Smith’s goal of $5,000 was met and exceeded quickly. People are still donating to meet Alyssa Selam’s goal of $15,000. As of Thursday morning, she had raised $6,365.
“What we found was a lot of people like to contribute food” and family members appreciate that, Smith said. Personal and emotional support is also crucial for their mother. Alyssa Selam has traveled from Seattle to be in Warm Springs to help, Smith added.
Relatives and volunteers will continue to scour the broader area where the search dogs hit. The family thanked Rez-Action Coalition for raising awareness of missing and murdered Indigenous people through community efforts. They also thanked The Yarrow Project and all family, friends and strangers who have helped search for Selam and donated time, money or emotional support and well-wishes.
“Right now, all we wish for is some sort of answer,” Selam wrote in her May 5 Facebook post. “Ultimately, we hope to bring Louie home soon.
“Loss is inevitable for every human, but it feels unfair without any resolve,” she said.
