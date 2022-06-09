Lewis "Louie" Selam missing since March 16

Lewis Selam, known by his family and friends as “Louie,” is 6 feet tall, weighs about 210 pounds and rarely goes anywhere without a hat.

Anyone who sees him or has information about him is asked to contact the Warm Springs Police Department at 541-553-1171.

The family also asks if anyone has any information about Louie’s whereabout to contact them at 541-325-3322.