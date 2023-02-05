A Granger woman known for her strong work ethic in supporting her family as a farmworker, cook, and business and property owner died recently at her home.
Elisa (Vargas) Elizondo, 91, died Jan. 28. She and her husband, Jose, and their children worked in the migrant farm work circuit until settling into seasonal farm work in Granger. When Jose died in 1971 at age 39, Elisa Elizondo supported her family by continuing seasonal farm work and opening a general store, according to the obituary shared by Heggie’s Colonial Funeral Home in Toppenish.
Elizondo later was a head cook for the Washington State Migrant Council for more than 20 years. She also owned investment properties.
In the years when independent photographer Irwin Nash came to the Yakima Valley to document the labor and lives of farmworkers, Elizondo's efforts cutting asparagus caught his attention.
The photos Nash took of Elizondo in 1972 are among an estimated 9,300 images in the Irwin Nash Yakima Valley Migrant Labor Collection at Washington State University in Pullman. Nash, who still lives in Seattle, sold the collection to the university in April 1991.
One photo of Elizondo, also known as Elisia, and her story were the focus of a March 2021 Post Alley article by Sandeep Kaushik.
Lipi Turner-Rahman, who oversaw digitization of Nash’s photos, posted about Elizondo's death in the Nash Photo Collection Facebook group. Turner-Rahman created the private group to help identify the people, places and stories featured in the Nash collection. That work continues.
"I know she will be missed greatly, and that her indomitable spirit inspires us all," Turner-Rahman wrote. "Deep condolences to all her family."
Services for Elizondo took place Friday at Virgen de Guadalupe Catholic Church in Granger, where Elizondo participated in the music, cleanup of the church and prayers, her obituary said. Graveside services followed in Zillah, where Elizondo was buried next to her beloved son Jesus.
She was born in Corpus Christi, Texas, on April 6, 1931, to Manuel and Belen Vargas and married Jose Elizondo in 1950. The couple had nine children and moved their family to Washington to be closer to Elisa Elizondo's mother and sister, her obituary said.
"Elisa had an unparalleled work ethic with an entrepreneurial mindset. This tenacity led her to earn her GED at the age of 63," her obituary said.
The photo Nash took of Elizondo in 1972 was among just 100 in the WSU collection available for viewing online in early 2020, when Laura Solis of Seattle began going through them as she and her partner, Mike Fong, researched an aspect of her family history and discovered them.
Solis grew up in the Lower Yakima Valley in a family of farmworkers and shared some images on social media, which prompted relatives and friends to identify people in those photos. Elizondo's photo made Solis want to learn more about her, and it continues to inspire others as part of an exhibition at the Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art on the Pullman campus.
“Our Stories, Our Lives: Irwin Nash Photographs of Yakima Valley Migrant Labor” features 45 photographs from the photo collection. The exhibition is on display through March 11.
