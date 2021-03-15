The body of a 22-year-old Selah man who went missing after crashing into a guardrail near Harlan Landing was found downriver by his family Sunday, according to authorities.
Chandler Clark Radley’s body was found in the Naches River between the train trestle and the Interstate 82 bridge near Bergland Lake, said Yakima County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Casey Schilperoort.
“He couldn’t be resuscitated,” Schilperoort said.
Yakima County Corner Jim Curtice said his office may not conduct an autopsy but wanted to talk to family before releasing any information about cause of death.
On Wednesday, Troopers spotted Radley driving a 1998 Mitsubishi Galant more than 90 mph on Selah Road, said State Patrol spokesman Chris Thorson.
The trooper flipped his squad car around to pursue the car but found it crashed into a guardrail, Thorson said.
The trooper saw Radley exit the Galant, jump the guardrail, and a fence and disappear into the darkness, Thorson said.
Thorson said the crash didn’t appear serious.
“It was dark, and we never chased after him that night,” Thorson said.
On Thursday, troopers identified Radley as the owner of the Galant but were unable to locate him at his address, Thorson said.
A Sheriff’s Office search and rescue team scoured the area near the crash on Friday without any luck finding Radley, Schilperoort said.
“We searched on foot, by drone, and by boat. He was not found,” Schilperoort said.
Radley’s mother contacted Yakima police about 3:15 p.m. Sunday, saying family had found her son’s body, Thorson said.