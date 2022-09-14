With authorities scaling back a search for a 4-year-old boy who went missing Saturday evening at Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima, his family is asking for the public's help.
Lucian James Munguia went missing at the park near the Yakima River around 7:15 p.m. Saturday. His family called police after 15 minutes, launching a massive search of the park and the surrounding area.
Sandra Munguia, Lucian's mother, remains certain her son will be found, and is pleading for more community members to volunteer in the search.
Members of Lucian's family including his parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles have set up a base of operations at Sarg Hubbard Park to lead volunteers.
Sandra Munguia said family friends, strangers, off-duty police and ex-military search-and-rescue experts have all been aiding in the effort. Groups of volunteers are being sent out across the city to put up missing child posters. Some volunteers have traveled from as far as Tacoma to help.
"We're organizing most of these efforts by ourselves," Sandra Munguia said. "The community has been amazing in helping us and it's amazing to see just how much help we're getting. We have no solid leads that I know of so what we're doing here is we are organizing where we need people next, what we need people doing like putting up flyers and reaching out to other community members for more help."
Munguia added that the homeless population near Sarg Hubbard has also been volunteering and lending their knowledge of the area's geography.
The family's base of operations at the park is staffed overnight. Lucien's family urges anyone to visit the park at any time if they want to help.
Lucian, who has autism, was last seen heading south and east across the park’s parking lot, in the direction of the river and other bodies of water. He was wearing blue shorts and a blue shirt with a shark on it.
The Yakima County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue Team, which had been leading search efforts, turned things back over to the Yakima Police Department after finding no sign of the boy after several days of searching.
"We weren't able to find Lucian, we weren't able to find any evidence of him traveling really anywhere and we have no clues of where he's at right now," said Casey Schilperoort, a spokesman for the Sheriff's office.
He added that the Sheriff's Office has offered to lend a hand with equipment and staffing should YPD need it.
Hundreds of trained search team members and non-trained volunteers joined the search, using dogs, divers, ATVs, boats and kayaks, aerial and submersible drones and a helicopter equipped with an infrared camera.
Detectives went to nearby homes and businesses for video and interviewed people in the area. There was no indication of foul play.
Along with the swift-moving Yakima River, there are two ponds in and near the park. Teams also have checked L.L. Buchanan Lake, a flooded gravel pit.
Contact the Yakima Police Department at 509-575-6200 or 911 with any information or tips. People may also email YPD@yakimawa.gov.