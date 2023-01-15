The life and spirit of Lucian Munguia — his joyful laughter, connection to loved ones, fascination with sea life, and captivating intelligence — were celebrated by the community during a service on Saturday.
Michele Munguia, Lucian's grandmother, opened the service at Stone Church in Yakima with a prayer honoring Lucian, also called "Shushan" or "Shushi" by friends and family. He was 4 when he went missing in September.
"Shushi, Lucian James Munguia, he is the definition of joy juice to me," she said. "Lord, he is not forgotten. He is so loved, and Lord, these are these treasured, (cherished) memories that we get to have.
"We pray, Lord, thanking you that we know where our Shushi is at," Michele continued. "He is with you, and we say thank you."
Lucian went missing from Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima on Sept. 10. After months of searching by family, friends, first responders and community volunteers, his body was found in the Yakima River on Dec. 29. An autopsy determined that Lucian was the victim of an accidental drowning.
A letter written by Lucian's parents, Sandra and Juan, and read by pastor Jim Beattie at the service included memories of the family dancing, playing outside, and sharing love and laughter.
"You were and are such a special little boy," Sandra and Juan said in the letter. "You definitely understood how to love and be happy. When you loved something, you loved it with all your heart, a heart made of gold, so full of life and laughter and love."
Photos of smiling Lucian flickered across the screen, accompanied by calm but bright fishy lullabies and the song "You Are My Sunshine."
Dandelions, what Lucian referred to as "make-a-wish" flowers, glowed at the front of the auditorium, where family members held one another. Community members including law enforcement, volunteers who helped with the search and countless others touched by Lucian's story and light filled the rest of the room.
Sandra's siblings Amy, Sarah and Trevor Bailey shared memories of Lucian in letters read at the service.
Amy's reading was an original poem titled "Little fish in the ocean skies," which included descriptions of Lucian swimming and whale watching with his grandpa.
Special moments
Juan, Sandra and her sisters Amy and Sarah Bailey gathered at the Munguia home Friday to share more memories of Lucian.
Before bed Lucian would sometimes sit on the front porch to watch the sunset or see the moon and stars. He would tuck his toys into bed with him and fall asleep to the sound of fishy lullabies, a nightly ritual with his mom.
She would sometimes sing “You Are My Sunshine,” and Lucian would hum or sing along.
“He would be facing me, caressing my face, and I’d be doing the same thing to him. I’d tuck his hair behind his ear while he looked at me and sang with me,” Sandra said. “Then he would roll over and take my hand, tucking it under his side to make me hold him tight.”
Sometimes she put him to sleep, she said, and sometimes he put her to sleep.
With his dad, Juan, Lucian liked to play the running game, the family’s version of tag.
“He didn’t quite grasp the concept of tag; he just liked to run,” Juan said.
To play, Juan and the kids would run in circles around the house in a path that loops through the bedrooms, hallway and living room. As soon as the game started, siblings Adonis, 6, and Kasima, 2, would join in.
Independent
Lucian enjoyed his alone time, often playing by himself. It was one of the signs of his autism, Amy said. He was independent, confident and had the most fun by himself.
“You just look over, and he's just having the most amount of fun just by himself,” she said. “He’ll have no idea what games these other little kids are playing and just join, doing his own thing that's completely different from what they’re doing and still just laughing.”
Sandra said Lucian was beginning to come out of his shell over the most recent summer. Before he went missing in September, he had started attending a program that focuses on helping autistic children learn to communicate and develop social and learning skills.
When Lucian wanted to play with others, he would join in with his own fun, often not understanding the games other kids were playing. At home, he would run to invite his brother to play.
“If he wanted him to go and play, Lucian would go into his room and be like, ‘I’m gonna get you Donis,’ and he would come out running,” Sandra said.
Adonis was the one to give Lucian the nickname Shushan because he couldn’t pronounce his brother's full name. Each family member uses their own spinoff of the nickname, like Shushi or Shush.
“They argue like brothers, but they love like brothers, too,” Sandra said.
She said Adonis and Lucian were incredibly close, and Adonis was really good about knowing that Lucian learned differently.
“He was really understanding. He loved his brother,” she said about Adonis. “He talks about (Lucian) a lot now, and he talks about how much he misses him.”
Although Kasima is young, she and her brother also shared a bond. The family has taken to calling her Lucian Jr. recently, as she’s started repeating unique behaviors of his, from collecting the couch cushions to make a safe, comfy place to play to dumping out entire tubs of toys to play with.
“She doesn’t even know, she just does it,” Sarah said.
More playtime
Lucian’s playtime energy with his siblings was enthusiastic. It shone through in another favorite routine at the Munguia house: the morning dance party, which would get the family moving and get the kids excited for the day.
“I would hold Lucian and dance with him, and then I’d hold Kasima and dance with her. And then we would all go at once,” Sandra said.
Eventually, she would put on a dancing video and let the kids continue on their own. Lucian would try to copy the moves in the video, even spinning on the floor like a breakdancer.
“He did not have rhythm, but he sure tried,” Sandra said, laughing as her sisters showed videos of Lucian in the groove.
Lucian would loop other family members into playtime, too. Once, he enlisted Sarah and Amy to help build a shark kite that he wanted to see fly.
It wasn’t windy that day, so the sisters took their time building the kite before attaching it to Sarah’s car. Sandra stood with Lucian in the yard while Sarah and Amy drove by, letting the kite fan out behind them.
“We couldn’t explain to him that it wasn’t windy, he was so fixated on wanting to see it fly,” Sarah said. “We had to do something.”
Amy said Lucian liked being himself.
“I’ve never seen a kid that was so sure of themselves, so sure of who he was because he liked what he liked,” she said. “He was happy with what he was doing and he didn’t need anybody else to reassure him.”
His intelligence shone through in his fascination with all things sea-related. He learned to name all sorts of sea creatures, from fish to sharks to whales. He could pronounce difficult words like echolocation and sea anemone.
Lucian also knew shapes. Sandra remembered a puzzle at her father’s house that had shapes like pentagons and hexagons that had to be fit into the proper place. Lucian would pick up a piece, say the name and put it where it belonged.
The family was amazed, and his grandpa picked up a random piece, quizzing Lucian as he continued to play. Lucian would say the shape and put it back, Sandra said.
He also had a propensity for patterns in situations in which other kids might create chaos. Lucian would alternate black and red chips in Connect Four and play a high note followed by a low note on the piano.
“That was another thing that was like, ‘You’re a special type of child, and I like it. You’re amazing,’” Amy said.
Finding comfort
One of Lucian’s beloved sea toys at the service was the octopus gifted to him by his grandfather, who died in 2021. The octopus sat at the front of the auditorium Saturday, its tentacles enveloping other toys amid a sea of shells.
Sandra said her sons loved their grandpa, who would get down on his hands and knees to play at their level. They would begin chanting his name while in the car on the way to visit, or if someone even mentioned his name.
Lucian and his grandfather had a special connection, Sandra said. They shared a love for Halloween and bonded over Snoopy toys, including a blanket that Lucian would tug everywhere.
Amy and Sarah said Lucian’s grandfather was especially protective after the family found out about Lucian’s autism.
He always challenged the stigma around autism, saying Lucian would be loved the same. At the end of his life, when he was sick with cancer, he stressed that he needed to be there for Lucian.
“He just had such a protective trait, or protective layer for Lucian,” Amy said.
The family has found comfort in the fact that Dec. 29, the day Lucian was found, was his grandfather’s birthday.
“We were begging my dad for a sign for Lucian,” Amy said. “I'm sure he was giving us signs that we were missing because we were just so hopeful for him to be found alive, and I think it was just the final sign of him.”
