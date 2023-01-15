Liz Hilderbrand rose from her seat in the federal courtroom in Yakima and took a few steps to the rail separating the public gallery from the well of the court.
"I want to speak," she said softly as she looked toward Chief Judge Stanley Bastian.
On this day, two men were being sentenced in a mass homicide on the Yakama Reservation on June 8, 2019. The people shot to death were Thomas Hernandez, 36; Catherine Eneas, 49; Michelle Starnes, 51; Dennis Overacker, 61; and John Cagle, 59.
Their relatives and friends had long awaited the Oct. 12 sentencing of James Dean Cloud and his cousin Donovan Quinn Carter Cloud. They filled the public seating area and several spoke before James Cloud received four consecutive life sentences. Donovan Cloud was sentenced to more than 27 years in prison.
The rage and the pain were real. James Cloud and his criminal activity had endangered the community for a long time, Bastian said before sentencing him. Relatives spoke tearfully of holidays and family gatherings without their loved ones, of unbearable loss.
"I felt like my life ended that day, too," said Ella Adams, daughter of Catherine Eneas.
Hilderbrand listened intently as each person spoke. She had come from her home in Northern California for this. Her son, Josiah Michael Hilderbrand, 25, wasn't among the five people murdered at a remote trailer west of White Swan. He and his friend Jon Joseph Cleary, 47, died sometime the night before, both shot in the head. The Honda Civic hybrid Cleary was driving was found abandoned and partially burned in an orchard at 8100 Lateral B Road on the morning of June 8, 2019.
Jon's family listened by telephone. It wasn't their day in court, his sister Jessica Wesner recently said, but his family understood the grief, pain, sadness and anger expressed that day.
Neither Cloud was charged in connection with the deaths of Jon and Josiah, but the men are seemingly mentioned in Donovan Cloud's plea agreement.
Federal prosecutors agree "not to bring any additional charges against the defendant arising from this investigation, including and not limited to charges relating to the deaths of J.C. and J.H." unless he breaches this plea agreement any time before or after sentencing, the document states.
Despite her nervousness, Hilderbrand wanted to talk about her son. A defense attorney for James Cloud objected, saying it wasn't relevant, that there was no evidence before the court that his client had anything to do with her son's death.
Bastian had earlier reviewed the statement Hilderbrand wrote, along with those from other family members. Such statements describe the emotional, physical and financial impact people have suffered as a direct result of the crime. They are submitted to federal prosecutors and included in the presentence investigation report, which the judge reads before making sentencing decisions.
Hilderbrand wasn't allowed to read her statement aloud at the hearing because Josiah and Jon aren't recognized victims of the White Swan murders, but Bastian let her speak to him. He said he would listen.
My son mattered, Hilderbrand said. What happened to him that night mattered. She told Bastian she appreciated him reviewing her statement and letting her speak.
"Your son did matter," he responded.
'Used as a pawn'
On March 9, hours after a jury convicted James Cloud of four counts of first-degree murder, kidnapping and carjacking, Donovan Cloud pleaded guilty to carjacking and brandishing a firearm while committing a violent crime.
The plea agreement shielded him from murder charges in the White Swan deaths or other charges.
Hilderbrand disagrees with the date of death in the plea agreement, saying the men were killed the night before. She shared her victim impact statement online the day before the Clouds were sentenced.
"On June 7, 2019, my son Josiah Hilderbrand was murdered when he and Jon Cleary, the driver of the vehicle he was traveling in, stopped to help two men stranded on the side of Hwy 97, south of Toppenish, WA," she wrote in a blog post that includes her victim impact statement. "Both were shot in the head, their bodies dumped and their car stolen, only to be driven 20 miles and then abandoned after attempting to light it on fire in an effort to destroy evidence.
"The following day, five more people were murdered in a brutal massacre in White Swan, WA. Although there is evidence linking both killings," no charges have filed in response to her son's homicide, she wrote.
She was angry.
"My kid was used as a pawn," Hilderbrand said in a phone interview, pausing when overcome by emotion. "In my mind, philosophically, what the prosecution viewed Josiah as and what the Clouds viewed him as (were) the same. He had some service they could provide for him.
"For the Clouds, it was a car. ... And then for the prosecution to see them ... as a proverbial vehicle to get to a guilty plea (from Donovan). To me, it's not different."
The U.S. Attorney's Office in Eastern Washington declined to comment on this story.
Hilderbrand has spoken out on social media since soon after her son and Jon disappeared. She created a Facebook page, Help Bring Josiah Home, to tell Josiah's story. She has also shared memories and stories about her son along with comments and updates about the cases in her personal blog, Remember the Birds, and on her Facebook page.
"I feel like ... had I not made so much noise (about) where's my son, he would have just disappeared. He would never have been in the news," she said.
With the Cloud cousins convicted and sentenced, Hilderbrand now feels free to say what she wants.
Jon's family has not been as outspoken, but Wesner, his sister, has provided statements to media, with the most recent her longest yet.
"We want the Clouds to know we are angry and we are watching. We haven’t begun to fight in my brother’s name," she wrote. "The grief has crippled our family over the last couple of years and to watch my parents grieve for the loss of their son — there are no words to explain. My heart is broken!"
Jurisdiction
Josiah and Jon were driving from California to a Dead & Company concert at the Gorge Amphitheatre in George on June 7-8, 2019. Jon lived in Huntington Beach and Josiah in Piercy, in Mendocino County near the Pacific Ocean.
The band created by former Grateful Dead members Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann and Bob Weir with John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti performs music drawing from the Grateful Dead’s catalog. Their concerts are more like campouts with music and inspire fans to make epic road trips.
After heading north on U.S. Highway 97 through Goldendale, Josiah and Jon crossed the Yakama Reservation boundary at Satus Pass. The 1.3-million-acre reservation is a large part of Yakima County, which is the second-largest county in Washington, with broad expanses of rugged and remote country. The reservation extends into Klickitat County and to the Columbia River and is just a small portion of the wide-ranging traditional homelands of the 14 tribes and bands that comprise the Yakama Nation.
When the car the men were traveling in was found abandoned about 8½ miles west of Toppenish on the morning of June 8, 2019, and they couldn't be located, the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office took the missing persons investigation. The FBI had joined the investigation by the end of June 2019 and was leading it a year later.
The FBI investigates the most serious crimes in Indian Country such as murder, child sexual and physical abuse, violent assaults, drug trafficking, public corruption, financial crimes and Indian gaming violations, according to its website.
Felony cases involving Yakama Nation citizens on the reservation, such as the White Swan murders and related crimes committed by the Cloud cousins, are usually tried in federal court.
Because of his plea agreement, Donovan Cloud can't be charged in federal court in connection with the two men's homicides as long as he upholds its requirements. He is housed in a high-security U.S. penitentiary in Pollock, La.
A jury found James Cloud guilty. He is incarcerated at a high-security facility in Florence, Colo.
The U.S. Attorney's Office declined to comment specifically on whether federal prosecutors consider Jon and Josiah's homicide cases open or closed, or whether more charges might be filed against James Cloud, or Donovan Cloud if he violates the terms of his plea agreement.
Jon and Josiah were missing for more than a year. A road crew working on U.S. 97 about 10 miles south of Toppenish discovered their remains Aug. 5, 2020, after someone spotted something that looked suspicious and called over a state Department of Transportation inspector.
The men were found together on tribal land a short distance from the highway, their remains identified through dental records and analysis.
Yakima County Prosecutor Joseph Brusic recently said he hasn't discussed this with law enforcement "for some time," but believes the state would have jurisdiction if they could prove it. The Washington State Department of Transportation maintains and operates U.S. 97 as part of an easement with the Yakama Nation within reservation boundaries. The easement extends from the centerline of the roadway 50 feet on both sides.
"If the defendant is Native American and the victims are non-Native, I believe we would have the argument," Brusic said. "Ultimately, it would be up to the court to interpret the various laws that have come since retrocession.
"I can only speculate. If we get a serious case like this and the feds don't accept it and we can make a legal argument that we have jurisdiction, we would take it on," he said.
The U.S. Attorney's Office declined to comment on jurisdiction, including a specific question about whether jurisdictional questions remain in the cases.
Like Hilderbrand, Jon's sister thinks there is enough evidence to prove the Clouds are responsible for Josiah and Jon's deaths. But they think the cases will remain open until a witness comes forward "with something hard and substantial that the prosecution needs," Wesner wrote in a statement.
"Our family continues to hold on to hope, now that the Clouds have been sentenced ... for the day that someone comes forward with the proof that is needed to hold the Clouds accountable for the death of my brother, Jon, and his friend Josiah," she said. "My brother deserves justice and respect in his name and our family won’t rest until that day comes."
They won't forgive or forget what happened, Wesner said.
"Justice will be served," she wrote. "Our fight has just begun and we call on the help of the community to come forward if they know something that can bring justice for Jon and Josiah’s lives."
Telling their stories
Hilderbrand always had stronger feelings toward James Cloud, who was shackled during his sentencing due to safety concerns. But seeing Donovan Cloud come to court "so full of life, laughing ... what he wound up with, the deal was pretty sweet. He played his cards right," she said.
She is glad the Cloud cousins are behind bars, but she wanted presentation and discussion of Jon and Josiah's deaths in court as well.
"What I wanted is the acknowledgement yes, this happened, yes this was wrong," she added. "I want to go to court. I want to talk about what happened."
During the 14 months Josiah and Jon were missing, the "not knowing" where Jon was, or what had happened to him, "was torture on our family," Wesner wrote.
Hilderbrand experienced despair, helplessness and absolute terror, she wrote in her blog. She imagined her son bloated in the summer sun, flies and maggots on his body, or submerged in a body of water.
"Imagine how crazy you feel when you can't find your keys. That is a human, that is somebody you love (and) you cannot find them. You have no idea where they are," she said.
She spent countless hours searching for him by reaching out on social media and "fielding messages and calls about bodies being found in freezers, hop fields and so on," she wrote in her victim impact statement. "Taking calls on the way to children's birthday parties asking if my son had any metal in his back because remains had been found with surgical pins present."
After they were found, she had to take on Google. She learned their bodies were pictured on Google Earth because Google went through the area and mapped it soon after they were killed. She thought about people sitting on their computers and seeing the tire tracks leaving the highway, down through the dirt, and the bodies of her son and his friend.
Hilderbrand reached out to a friend working for Google, and by that night a rectangular blur covered the area.
Seeing and honoring the land
Soon after Jon and Josiah's remains were found, Hilderbrand traveled to Washington for the first time. She crouched low on the ground where they had lain, touching it with her hands. Eventually she would visit the land four times, placing rocks, crystals and flowers there.
She considers it her son's grave, because that is where he was taken back into the earth.
In September 2021, authorities released Jon and Josiah's remains to their families. Jon's sister is still upset that their parents weren't able to give him a proper, spiritual service at the time of his death due to the tragedy and how it played out.
"First with my brother being reported missing — then his remains being found a year and a half later — then the authorities holding him from our family due to the investigation," Wesner wrote. "There are no words also to explain what this tragedy did to our family."
Hilderbrand held a memorial for her son before he was returned and had Josiah cremated. She keeps his ashes in an urn on a shelf in her home along with other items found nearby.
"Before I got his remains back. ... It was all I had of him. I have an altar now," she said. It includes items Josiah gave her and gifts from others.
There is no marker on the land where Josiah and Jon were found, but soon after their remains were discovered, Rick and Sonya Dominguez created and posted a handcrafted wooden cross in the area about 30 feet off that side of the highway. Rick is known throughout and far beyond the Yakama Reservation as "the Cross Man" for the many wooden memorial crosses he and his family have made and mounted free of charge for grieving families.
The cross was cut down by state highway workers in April 2021 because private memorials are not allowed along state roadways due to safety concerns, state Transportation officials said at the time. After officials met with Yakama Nation representatives, the cross was returned to the Dominguez family and remounted in a special ceremony at a new location east of the highway just north of milepost 51.
Many others who have lost loved ones, including several relatives of Indigenous women and men who have gone missing and have been murdered on the Yakama Reservation, stood with Hilderbrand that day. She was thankful for their support, as was Jon's family, who provided a statement of appreciation for that gathering.
Wesner recently extended her family's gratitude once again.
"That gesture touched us and comforted us greatly," she said. "We will always be grateful to the people of that community who showed such honor and respect to our loved ones who were lost so far from home. We will always hold you all close in our hearts and be forever grateful."
Such heartfelt support from Yakama Nation citizens has made an incalculable difference for Jon and Josiah's families and friends. But they will always miss them.
"The missing him is heartbreaking — his larger than life laugh, his kindness, his service to others, his hugs, his love that was so big for the human race and the underdogs of this world is truly missed beyond belief," Wesner wrote of her brother Jon in her statement.
"He was a good man that did not deserve what happened to him."
Josiah was the "biggest hearted person I've ever met," Hilderbrand wrote in her victim impact statement. "Incredibly loving, considerate and also, forgiving. He didn't like to carry anger toward people. He often questioned me when I did."
She suffers panic attacks and was diagnosed with PTSD. A leave of absence from Hilderbrand's dog grooming and boarding business extended to being out of work for two years. Her mother died last May after expressing profound sorrow that she hadn't been able to attend the memorial Hilderbrand had for Josiah.
She took a part-time job last year for a nonprofit hospice and continues to write. She writes almost every morning soon after she gets up. Hilderbrand is dedicated to telling Josiah's story and is working on a book.
And she struggles still. How to continue on in life "without being swallowed up by the despair of losing my son to a brutal and senseless murder, is the greatest challenge I will ever face in my life," she wrote in her victim impact statement.
"In knowing that, there is some freedom," she wrote. "I feel confident that the worst thing that will ever happen to me already has. There is no reason to be afraid anymore."
