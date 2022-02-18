Families and advocates stress importance of sharing stories of missing and murdered Indigenous people

TOPPENISH — Cissy Strong Reyes appreciates when someone shares a social media post with information and photos of her sister, Rosenda Sophia Strong. Social media posts and shares keep her name and story in the public eye.
"Those shares mean everything. They see our sister for her name and who she was," Reyes said Friday afternoon at Pioneer Park during a gathering to bring attention and justice for Strong and all missing and murdered Indigenous people.
And "that simple share can remind someone that they do know something," she said, which could help crack a case and bring a missing loved one home. "Right now, I feel like silence is winning."
About 30 people attended, standing and sitting near the flagpole on a beautiful sunny day. Reyes organized Friday's hourlong event with her cousin, Roxanne White of Seattle, and the support of the nonprofit Peacekeepers Society. She thanked them for their help.
White couldn't be there, but Reyes acknowledged her involvement with the gathering and many others. Reyes spoke after an opening prayer and song by Ne'Sha Jackson, a highly respected Yakama Nation elder and former tribal court judge.
Jackson encouraged everyone to come closer and tighten the circle. "We have to continue to love and support one another," she said.
In inviting relatives and friends of missing and murdered Indigenous people to attend Friday, Reyes asked them to bring a picture of their family member to make their loved one visible because they matter. Among the photos on display around the flagpole was one of Strong when she was about 8 or 9 years old.
The mother of four is among dozens of Native women and girls, men and boys who have gone missing, have been murdered and have died mysteriously within and around the Yakama Reservation over decades. Most cases are unsolved.
Strong disappeared in early October 2018, after getting a ride with an acquaintance to nearby Legends Casino in Toppenish. Her remains were found in an abandoned freezer outside Toppenish on July 4, 2019. The case is unsolved, and the FBI is investigating.
Anyone with information about her homicide is asked to call the FBI at 509-990-0857 regarding case number 18-010803.
"I've been out here saying my sister's name since Oct. 2, 2018," Reyes said. "At first I couldn't even speak about my sister because it's hard. But I keep doing this to empower other families. We are their voices now."
Reyes continues to fight for justice for her sister, who is buried beside their mother on the Umatilla Reservation in Oregon. She was a citizen of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation and a descendant of the Yakama Nation.
"My sister was a good person. She did make some wrong choices," Reyes said. But "she did not deserve to go missing. She did not deserve to be put in a freezer out there, abandoned and lifeless."
"I'm going to keep doing what I'm doing until justice is brought for my sister," she said.
Like Reyes, Christopher Strong has spoken about their sister many times. Time doesn't diminish their loss. He and Reyes paused briefly as each spoke Friday, overcome by emotion.
"I wish today she was here to see her grandson. He's an awesome little guy," Christopher Strong said. "The last time she came to see me was my 38th birthday. I'm 41 now."
Reyes invited others to speak about their loved ones. Relatives of other missing and murdered people attended, including the family of Sofia Ramirez, who was found dead in a car with a bullet in her head in May 2017 in Yakima. They wore shirts and carried signs with photos of Ramirez.
Along with speaking of her sister, Reyes read the names of several other Native women who are still missing on and around the 1.3-million-acre Yakama Reservation. Exactly how many have gone missing on and around the reservation is unknown. The epidemic of missing and murdered Indigenous people goes back hundreds of years throughout the United States and around the world.
Reyes wants to advocate for all families, and encourages anyone who wants help to contact her.
"I'm here to help amplify your voice — to not be scared to speak of your loved one," she said. "I'll walk with you.
"The ones that are missing are still part of our community. We just need to keep them visible."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.