Local hotels and State Fair Park in Yakima turned into temporary homes Thursday for people fleeing the Evans Canyon Fire.
State Fair Park opened its RV parking to families, and several vehicles were parked there Thursday afternoon. The fairgrounds also opened its stables for evacuated livestock and animals.
“The fairground opening up is a lifesaver,” said Susan Baker, whose home on Wenas View Drive was right in the middle of the fire.
“We love this place. They’ve really helped us,” Baker said.
She and her neighbors were issued a Level 3 (go now) evacuation Tuesday afternoon, roughly 30 minutes after firefighters initially visited them to ask them to prepare their things, they said. One neighbor lost a garage, pump house and shed, which now stand about a foot tall in the form of ash. Their home survived.
Tooey Ricker and his 6-year-old son Ky also found a RV spot at State Fair Park. They have been using their camper this summer, so it was fairly well stocked. But when Ricker got the notice that they had to evacuate their home in Wenas Valley Tuesday, they spent the night at Selah Middle School before getting directions from the Red Cross to park at the fairgrounds.
Ricker said they could see flames climbing up a nearby hill toward their house. Security cameras give him confidence that his property is unscathed so far. As a general contractor, he said that’s a huge relief, since losing his tools would be a big hit.
“To lose everything and start from scratch would be very difficult,” he said. “I’m hoping the evacuation gets lifted so we can go back home… It doesn’t look like things are getting much better.”
Kamala and Michael Stuker, whose son Jacob Stuker works for the Selah Fire Department, had to flee their home overlooking Wenas Lake on Monday evening.
“It was a madhouse. You’re trying to figure out what you need and what you can part with,” Michael Stuker said.
The duo had grandkids over at the time, and had never experienced an evacuation before. They scrambled to pack up their yellow Lab, some keepsakes and food in the RV they bought after recently retiring. They had intended to travel the country this year, but those plans were cut short by the pandemic. Instead, they used the new RV to flee another tragedy, they said.
They spent Monday night with Michael Stuker’s son before he too got an evacuation notice. Since then, they’ve been at the fairgrounds. They said they’re grateful both for the efforts of firefighters and community support, like the State Fair Park welcoming them.
“It’s kind of amazing how people are coming out of the woodwork to help,” said Michael Stuker. “We’re pretty fortunate as opposed to those who lost their homes. We’ve got a home to go back to.”
Red Cross
About 100 families have been housed by the Red Cross at hotels in Yakima and Selah, said Michele Roth, executive director of the Red Cross for Central and Southeastern Washington. She expects the number to grow, as the organization continues to receive calls.
“This disaster, this is growing,” she said. “As the need increases and changes, we will be responding. So we are prepared to put in more sheltering accommodations if we need to do that.”
Roth said other resources include emotional or mental support and nutrition services, which can also be accessed by calling the 24-hour emergency phone line at 509-594-0016.
“If they have been evacuated, (people) have been affected by the Evans Canyon Fire, they can call that number and be affected by the services,” Roth said.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, some Red Cross resources look different than usual. On top of not being able to use large, open-layout shelters or set up a physical emergency response location because of the pandemic, Roth said meals are being distributed individually as a safety measure.
Local business have also pitched in, Roth said. Nana Kate’s, Daniel’s Kitchen and Grocery Outlet in Selah have contributed meals for those affected, Roth said. So have Olive Garden and McDonald’s in downtown Yakima.
Animals welcome at fairgrounds
Ginger and James Brand evacuated their home in the north Wenas this week, taking their two dogs, two horses and mule.
The animals were among two cows, three goats, three horses, four sheep and 31 chickens being housed in the barns at State Fair Park as of midday Thursday, said Kathy Kramer, the Central Washington State Fair president and CEO.
She said community contributions were pouring in, from hay to offers to help oversee the animals. She said owners were either staying on-site and caring for the animals or dropping by to tend to them.
“We’ll be open 24/7 all through this holiday weekend. So if there’s still a need in the community, residents can come down with their RVs if they need to or bring any of their … four-legged or feathered friends to escape the fire,” Kramer said.
Kramer said from her experience working in Southern California, she had the skills to do proper intake of animals and evacuees at fairgrounds, making it a speedy process. She arrived in Yakima County this year to take the helm of the state fair from Orange County, Calif., where she previously worked for the OC Fair & Event Center.
“I’ve been so happy to see all the outreach,” she said of community requests to help amid the fire. “Everyone is pulling on the same boat, as I like to say, and we’re all championing and helping our neighbors to get through this.”