Fear not, good people of Yakima, you will not have to go through the entire month of September in a funnel-cakeless funk.
The Central Washington State Fair, unable to throw its annual 10-day community celebration because of COVID-19, will instead host a four-day drive-thru Fair Food Fest from Thursday through Sunday, Sept. 17-20. So, while we'll have to do without the rides, concerts and exhibitions that annually bring about 300,000 to State Fair Park, we will at least be able to get our fill of sugary, greasy fair fare.
In addition to funnel cakes — those deep-fried delicacies topped with fruit and powdered sugar — there will be elephant ears, Hawaiian Teriyaki, curly fries, burgers, nachos, corn dogs, cotton candy, caramel apples, slushies, popcorn, tacos, mini donuts, corn on the cob, kettle corn, bratwurst and those famous Young Life BBQ beef sandwiches.
Visitors will enter State Fair Park at Gate 15 in their vehicles and be routed through a series of food-vendor stations they can pull into or drive past. They won't be allowed to leave their vehicles for safety reasons, but they will be allowed to stop at multiple vendor stations.
The Fair Food Fest will be open 3-8 p.m. Thursday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. Visitors are advised that this isn't a typical fast-food drive-thru and that "it will take a little time to reach all desired stops ... so plan accordingly and enjoy."