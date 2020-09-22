The drive-thru Fair Food Fest, which kicked off Thursday and ended Sunday, drew more than 4,000 vehicles to State Fair Park and collected more than 4,400 pounds of nonperishable food and $3,000 in donations for Northwest Harvest.
Calling it a "huge success," Central Washington State Fair President and CEO Kathy Kramer thanked the community for its support of the event in a news release Tuesday. The food fest was the only scheduled CWSF event this fall. The annual fair, which usually draws about 300,000 people over its 10-day run, was canceled because of COVID-19.
“Even though the wait time could be up to two hours, people were in good spirits and thanked us for holding this event," Kramer said in the release. "It was nice to bring some sense of normalcy to our community through Fair Food Fest."
The fest, which featured vendors selling classic fair fare such as elephant ears and corn dogs, was such a success it may spawn a second fair food event, Kramer said.
“The feedback from both the community and our vendors was positive about a future fair food experience and we are not ruling it out," she said. "I would like to wait and see how quickly we can move into a reopening phase where people could get out of their vehicles and we could have other outdoor activities, so stay tuned.”