Responding to an unprecedented number of job vacancies and increasing inflation, Yakima County commissioners on Tuesday approved a sweeping 5% pay increase totaling $750,000 annually for employees across several county departments.
Yakima County employs 994 full-time workers and 41 of those positions are vacant.
Commissioner Amanda McKinney said some departments are operating with only half the required staff.
“We are down clerks, planners, attorneys, technicians — you name it,” McKinney said. “The pay increase will ultimately be absorbed by the budget overall because we have so many budgeted positions that have been unfilled for so long.”
The county’s overall operating budget is $271.3 million with a $70 million general fund, which largely pays for the sheriff’s office, courts and corrections.
Commissioner LaDon Linde said the county has long struggled to compete with other entities for employees.
“This has become even more evident in 2022 with the tight labor market and the pressures of inflation,” Linde said. “Yakima County currently has more job openings than we have had in anyone’s memory.”
Facing a similar dilemma, the Yakima Health District in March approved a 6% pay increase for employees. That was on top of a 4% pay increase approved in January.
Health District officials said they were losing many employees to state agencies offering significantly more pay with options to work remotely. In a matter of months, several Health District employees left for jobs with the state departments of ecology, agriculture and health.
Inflation is a key driver.
Over the last 12 months the all-items index increased 8.5% before seasonal adjustments, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The largest contributors to increases were gasoline, shelter and food, the statistics showed.
The all-urban consumer price index shot up 1.2% in March alone, after increasing 0.8% in February, according to the statics.
Meanwhile, poverty remains relatively high here. In 2020, the county’s poverty rate of 14.8% was higher than the state’s rate of 9.5% and the nation’s 11.4% rate, according to the state’s Employment Security Department.
Median household income was $54,917 in Yakima County in 2020, which trailed the state's median income of $77,006 and the nation’s median income of $64,994, according to Employment Security.
Linde said department heads are seeking ways to do more with less.
“Much of this could involve using technology to stretch our resources,” he said. “In the end, we will likely end up paying more to keep quality employees, but the tradeoff may well be that we employ fewer staff in years to come.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.