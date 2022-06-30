Michelle Joe last spoke with her son Cody Turner in late July 2015. No one has seen or heard from him in nearly seven years, which has prompted her to make a difficult decision.
Joe is in the process of having her son declared legally dead. She has heard some horrifying stories of what may have happened to him and though she believes Turner is dead, it doesn’t make it any easier.
“Making the decision to have Cody declared legally dead was incredibly hard for me to make; actually it was the hardest decision that I have ever had to make in my life,” Joe said. “And although I have felt in my heart that Cody was dead since July 27, 2015 — the day before I knew that he might be missing — I had (gone) back and forth making this decision too many times to count.”
Turner, 24, was last seen leaving his grandmother’s Yakima home.
In May, Joe and Turner’s dad, Gary Turner, decided together that having their son declared legally dead “was the only thing that made any sense because the probability of him still being alive after all this time wasn’t very good,” she added. “We also knew that Cody would want his daughter Natilie to be able to get survivor’s benefits and the only way that she would be able to get those benefits, there would have to be a death certificate.”
Washington state law says a person “who is absent for a continuous period of seven years, during which he or she has not been heard from, and whose absence is not satisfactorily explained after diligent search or inquiry, is presumed to be dead.”
Cody Turner’s 13-year-old daughter, who lives in Texas, was among Joe’s family and friends who gathered Sunday morning at the Yakima Area Arboretum. Relatives planted a rose bush in his memory and spread some of his father’s ashes in with it. Gary Turner died June 2.
A potluck followed at Randall Park. Joe organized the potluck and balloon release as a celebration of life for Gary Turner, a way to remember their son and a birthday celebration for her daughter Cassandra “Cassie” Turner, who would have turned 30 on Sunday. She died in 2004 as a result of blood clots.
Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice was among those attending and has been working with Joe on the paperwork. The process is a little more complicated than creating a regular death certificate, he said.
The coroner makes the determination to declare a person legally dead after doing some research and “making sure the person doesn’t want to be missing,” Curtice said. Adults occasionally choose to sever ties with others for many reasons.
Death certificates are usually completed electronically, but those required for missing people to be declared legally dead are still done on paper, Curtice said.
Once that paperwork is done, the coroner signs it and gives it to the county health district. The health district mails it to the state, which issues the certified death certificate, Curtice said. He will be notified when it’s complete and will tell Joe.
The process usually takes about two weeks. The death certificate will say the person is presumed deceased and won’t have a cause or manner of death, saying only they are undetermined, Curtice said.
“I truly believe one day we will find him,” he said. “Once Cody is found, hopefully what we find will give us the cause and manner of death. I can do an affidavit of correction and an updated death certificate can be issued.”
Pursuing the process of having a loved one declared legally dead means coming to terms with the sorrowful reality that a person is deceased, Curtice said.
“You’re almost kind of giving up hope and so it’s got to be a very, very difficult decision to make. But it can be part of the healing process,” he said. “It doesn’t really close the book, so to speak. It just closes a chapter and starts a new one.”
Joe continues to work with others on locating her son and bringing him home. He would be buried at Tahoma Cemetery near her daughter, she has said.
“I was still a little hesitant on signing the paperwork though until I finally came to understand that just because I signed them it did not mean that I had to stop searching for Cody,” she said.
