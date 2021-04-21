A new Facebook group aims to help identify people featured in a photo collection documenting the lives of Latino and Indigenous farmworkers in the Yakima Valley.
The collection at Washington State University, known as Irwin Nash Photographs of Yakima Valley Migrant Labor, includes about 10,000 images from 1967-76, according to the collection guide. It is part of the Terrell Library on the Pullman campus.
Nash, a Seattle photographer, documented the labor and life of farmworkers in the Valley, including the struggle for better pay, working conditions, housing and more. Today, Nash’s collection is being digitized by students and staff, with plans for the entire collection to be online by July.
Lipi Turner-Rahman, manager of the Kimble Digitization Center at WSU Libraries, is overseeing digitization of the images and is seeking the public's help to identify people and places in the photos. On Tuesday she created a public Facebook group, Nash Photo Collection.
Several people have already shared photos in which they found themselves, relatives or friends. They include Juanita Wilburn, who saw herself in some of the photos, and Victoria Ramirez, who identified one subject as her father.
Students have digitized about 6,200 of the images, and add a few hundred more every week.
Stories about the collection ran in the Yakima Herald-Republic on Sunday. Seattle writer Sandeep Kaushik wrote about the project earlier this year in an article on the Post Alley website.
To browse the photos, visit https://content.libraries.wsu.edu/digital/collection/nash/search. If you have information about any of the photos, ask to join the Facebook group or email Turner-Rahman at ilipi@wsu.edu or call her office at 509-335-4849.