Because of the heat, the hours of operation at Yakima’s COVID-19 vaccine center will change next week.
The Yakima State Fair Park vaccine site will be open from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday. The center is closed Fridays and Saturdays.
First- and second-dose appointments are available at prepmod.doh.wa.gov or by calling 800-525-0127 and pressing #. Walk-ups are welcome, but appointments are strongly encouraged. No documentation or identification is required at the site. There is no cost to get the vaccine.
Mobile vaccine clinics are planned at the following locations without an appointment:
Saturday
- 9-11 a.m., Children’s Village, 3801 Kern Road, Yakima
Sunday
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Yakima Downtown Farmers’ Market, 19 S. Third St., Yakima.
- 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Yakima Farmers Market, 9 E. Valley Mall Blvd., Yakima.
- 10
a.m. to 4 p.m. Fiesta Foods Sunnyside, 2010 Yakima Valley Highway.
- 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Granger High School, 315 Mentzer Ave.
- 2-5 p.m., St. Paul Cathedral, 15 S. 12th Ave., Yakima.
Case update
The Yakima Health District reported 27 new coronavirus cases Friday, with no new deaths.
The county’s total is 31,700 cases since the pandemic started, with deaths at 428. Five people were hospitalized Friday, with one intubated.
As of Friday, 30,467 people have recovered. Yakima County had 90.2 new coronavirus cases per 100,000 from June 4-17.
Reopening
The governor has announced a full statewide reopening Wednesday. The date could be earlier if more than 70% of the state’s over-16 population has initiated vaccination before then.
Statewide, 68.2% of people 16 and older have initiated vaccination. In Yakima County, 57.3% of those 16 and older have initiated vaccination and 50.7% are fully vaccinated.