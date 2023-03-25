Yakima health care providers, law enforcement officials and community members gathered for a town hall meeting about fentanyl's growing presence in the city, increased overdose deaths in the last six years and what's being done to combat the drug's spread.
Nearly 200 people packed inside a Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences lecture hall Thursday, with dozens more tuned in via Zoom. The event was the result of a collaboration between PNWU and local health care organizations including Triumph Treatment Services, Comprehensive Healthcare and Community Health of Central Washington.
Caleb Banta-Green, who has a doctorate in public health and serves as director of the University of Washington’s Center for Community-Engaged Drug Education, Epidemiology and Research, was the night’s keynote speaker.
Banta-Green has spent almost 30 years researching opioid use disorder, a chronic disorder brought on by the habitual consumption of opioids like heroin, oxycodone and fentanyl. It causes extreme physical and psychological dependence on opioids and increases tolerance to the drug, which in turn causes users to consume in higher doses.
During his presentation, Banta-Green explained how opioids can cause dependency in users over the course of just weeks and how different people can have different levels of susceptibility to the disorder.
“Some people develop opioid use disorder, some don’t. It is a medical condition,” Banta-Green said. “If you have opioid use disorder, it means you are physically dependent and have brain changes that impact your priorities and your relationships.”
Breaking the stigma
He said opiate addiction, a symptom of the disorder, is not a reflection of a person’s character or demeanor. He said the disorder changes a person’s brain chemistry and that over time drug users begin consuming opiates not to feel good but to operate normally.
“It is biological, this is physical dependence and tolerance,” Banta-Green said. “If we all took opioids four times a day for the next month, we’d all have physical dependence and tolerance, and if we stopped using immediately, we’d all go into withdrawal.”
Banta-Green said opioid withdrawal can cause anxiety, nausea and intense cravings, making it hard for users with physical dependence to break their habit.
He compared it to medical conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure and depression, saying like those conditions, it needs to be managed and treated with medication and counseling.
"There are many different options for treatment," Banta-Green said. "Don’t give up, keep trying.”
A growing presence
Other speakers, like Erik Horbatko, a Yakima Police Department detective, shared how fentanyl has spread across the city since it was first tracked less than 10 years ago and how access to the drug has gotten easier.
“We started seeing fentanyl here in Yakima in 2017,” Horbatko said. “When we started seeing fentanyl, our overdoses started going up. One of the ways we investigate is we buy street drugs. When we first started buying fentanyl pills on the street, they were $25-$30 a pill. Now they’re $1 to $2 a pill.”
Horbatko said when the YPD first started getting fentanyl off the streets, seizing 100-200 pills was a cause for celebration. Last year, he said that between the county and federal task forces, more than 200,000 pills were seized.
Overdose deaths related to fentanyl rose from 13 in 2018 to 53 in 2022 in Yakima County, according to coroner's office reports.
During the Q&A portion of the event, an attendee asked why fentanyl consumption was so deadly.
Horbatko said there is little quality control when it comes to pill production. Fentanyl is also 50 times more potent than heroin, making it lethal at smaller doses. He used sugar and pepper as an analogy.
“You take a jar of sugar and you take a tablespoon of pepper, representing fentanyl, and dump that in there and you mix it around and press it into a few hundred pills,” Horbatko said. “When they press the pill, one pill could have two grains of pepper, one pill could have 12 grains of pepper."
He added that repeat users coming off of treatment or leaving prison have a low tolerance to fentanyl, which makes them more susceptible to overdoses, especially when considering a lack of quality control.
Putting settlement money to use
Another attendee asked the panel about the recent news Yakima County will be receiving $4.1 million as part of a state settlement against opioid pharmacies and producers and how that money will be used to combat drug use.
Yakima County Commissioner LaDon Linde, who was not a part of the panel but an audience member, was given the opportunity to respond.
He said the settlement calls for the creation of a nine-county opioid council that would decide how and when the settlement money is used and distributed to municipalities receiving it. In Yakima County, the $4.1 million would be distributed to the county and the cities of Yakima, Sunnyside and Grandview over 17 years.
“The cities and the county will have the opportunity to create a plan for the use of this money but the opiate abatement council will have to approve that plan and will also have to track the reporting of the money,” Linde said. “That’s where we’re standing right now, and our hope is to use this in ways obviously that benefit our citizens.”
Addiction services
Other panel speakers, like Dr. Gillian Zuckerman, an addiction medicine provider at Community Health of Central Washington, and Jennifer L. Gonzalez-Broadt and Marc Shellenberger, opioid treatment prescriber and team leader respectively at Comprehensive, got the opportunity to share information about the services their organizations offer.
The three talked about the different treatments for opioid addiction, such as how the use of methadone can cut opioid overdose death rates in half.
Gonzalez-Broadt talked about the success of these and other programs like the Yakima Health District’s syringe exchange and naloxone training. Naloxone is a life-saving drug capable of reversing opioid overdoses.
She said at Comprehensive, individuals looking for help combating their addiction can be screened and accepted into the organization's methadone program in one day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.