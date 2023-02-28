Residents across Yakima were greeted Tuesday morning with a thin veneer of snow covering many of the roads, houses and cars in the city. Though the coming days will likely fall somewhere around cloudy and mostly sunny, the National Weather Service said chances of snow the rest of the week will be minimal.
Larry Nierenberg, a meteorologist with the weather service, said most of the snowfall during the week will be on the west side of the state, concentrated mainly in the Cascades.
Nierenberg said parts of the county, including Yakima, may experience high winds.
“At this point we don’t have any snow predicted at lower elevations, but that could change. It seems like it’s going to be windy on Thursday. It looks like there could be 25 to 35 mph winds on Thursday afternoon going into the evening,” Nierenberg said.
Saturday will be the most likely day for snow, with the forecast calling for a 30% chance of snow that day. Nierenberg said parts of the county may get an inch or so in the morning.
