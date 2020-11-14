Executive Order 9066

The Yakima Herald-Republic ran a yearlong series of reports about what happened to Yakima Valley residents of Japanese ancestry as a result of Executive Order 9066. Signed on Feb. 19, 1942, by President Franklin D. Roosevelt, the order made it legal to remove people from military areas “as deemed necessary or desirable.” Though the Yakima Valley was outside Military Area No. 1 west of the Cascades, the boundaries were moved east to include it after pressure from several local organizations, including the Grange, the American Legion, some local leaders and local newspapers.

Approximately 110,000 Japanese Americans living on the West Coast were forcibly relocated to inland concentration camps. Many were American citizens.

Evacuation of the Yakima Valley’s Japanese communities took place June 4-5, 1942. A total of 1,017 men, women and children — 683 of whom were born in the U.S. — were transported to the Portland Assembly Center in Oregon, where they stayed for about three months. They then were taken to the Heart Mountain Relocation Center near Cody, Wyo. Only about 10% returned to the Valley.

Some residents of the Yakima Valley were also incarcerated in the Tule Lake Segregation Center in northern California, the Minidoka War Relocation Center in Idaho and the Fort Missoula Alien Detention Center in Montana.

See all of the stories at http://www.yakimaherald.com/special_projects/not_forgotten.