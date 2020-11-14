Among the items in a Yakima Valley Museum exhibit about the history of the Valley’s Japanese community was an Army uniform worn by a soldier in the legendary 442nd Infantry Regiment.
The uniform belonged to Frank Inaba, a Moses Lake farmer with many relatives in the Valley. He was one of several Central Washington men who served in the highly decorated 442nd, a fighting unit of almost entirely Japanese ancestry. They endured several days of intense combat to save the men of the Lost Battalion, who had been surrounded by German soldiers in the Vosges Mountains of France in late October 1944.
“A lot of guys from this area volunteered for the 442nd, and some for military intelligence,” said Inaba’s nephew Lon Inaba.
Frank Inaba’s uniform was one of 229 objects featured in “Land of Joy and Sorrow: Japanese Pioneers in the Yakima Valley.” It was displayed near a large panel showing the names of every Valley resident of Japanese ancestry forced from their homes during World War II into Heart Mountain Relocation Center near Cody, Wyo. The concentration camp closed 75 years ago this month, on Nov. 10, 1945.
The museum has been closed since March because of the coronavirus pandemic. Staff have been using the time for remodeling, moving displays and other tasks. That included taking down “Land of Joy and Sorrow,” said museum executive director Peter Arnold.
“It’s pretty much dismantled now and a lot of those objects were on loan and they’ve been returned to their owners,” Arnold said. “We’ve cleared the space where a new exhibit is going to be built and we’re getting the floor refinished in that area.”
Early next year, curator of exhibits Johnathan “Heath” Lambe will start building the new permanent exhibit, which like its previous location will be on the main floor. “Spring may be a little early for it to be finished but certainly early summer, that exhibit should be back up and installed,” Arnold said.
“Land of Joy and Sorrow” opened in 2010. It was created by Andy Granito, then curator of exhibits at the museum, who worked with several others in telling the story of the first Japanese pioneers in the Yakima Valley and the communities they made in and around Wapato, Toppenish and Yakima.
Japanese immigrants began arriving in the Yakima Valley in the 1890s. Most came from Japan, with some moving here from Hawaii. They cleared sagebrush, dug irrigation canals and farmed land leased to them on the Yakama Reservation — an important opportunity that drew many of them to the area.
Another community of Japanese immigrants and their families developed in downtown Yakima. The neighborhood bordered by Yakima Avenue, South First Street, Chestnut Street and South Front Street was packed with hotels, restaurants, stores and other businesses owned and operated by residents of Japanese ancestry.
Soon after Pearl Harbor was bombed Dec. 7,1941, leaders in the local Japanese communities were arrested and taken from their families. On June 4 and 5, 1942, a total of 1,017 Yakima Valley residents of Japanese ancestry were forced to travel by train to the Portland Assembly Center as a result of President Franklin Roosevelt’s Executive Order 9066. They were there for three months before being taken to Heart Mountain.
Though friends came forward to keep some of their possessions and properties safe, some of their farms and homes were sold in the time they were at Heart Mountain. Cars and equipment were damaged or destroyed. The Toppenish Buddhist Church closed, never to reopen, its lustrous golden altar moved to Spokane. The anti-Japanese sentiment that forced them from the Valley remained high after the war.
Most saw no reason to come back. Only about 10% returned, mainly around Wapato, where the Yakima Buddhist Church and its Bussei Kaikan are important centers of religious and social life. The Japanese communities in Toppenish and Yakima disappeared.
“It’s a sad chapter in U.S. history. ... That story needs to be told,” Inaba said. “It’s something that’s needed in our history and especially in the Yakima Valley history because our case was a special case.”
“Land of Joy and Sorrow” was popular, well-received by the Yakima community — especially younger people, Inaba said. In March 2013, a two-day Japanese Pioneers Grand Reunion drew more than 200 Japanese-Americans who either lived in the Valley before World War II or had family who did.
Its popularity was the main reason it stayed on display so long, Arnold said. An exhibit like that might normally remain up for two or three years, he said.
Some of its contents will go into the permanent exhibit. Out of the 229 items that were part of “Land of Joy and Sorrow,” 99 were on loan, said Mike Siebol, curator of collections. Twenty of those have been donated to the museum to be added to the new exhibit, he said.
Also, Patti Hirahara of Anaheim, Calif., a driving force behind the exhibit and granddaughter and daughter of Heart Mountain photographers George and Frank Hirahara, has transferred 14 objects and archival items that were on loan to the museum’s permanent collection, Siebol said.
Along with those objects, which ranged from items used for mochi-making to baseball uniforms and examples of senryū and tanka poetry, recordings of Valley residents played as guests moved through the exhibit. They included Kara Kondo, Eddie Iseri and Inaba’s grandmother, Shigeko Inaba.
“It was a great exhibit,” Inaba said.