A 12-day-old baby lies on a hospital bed. Its heart rate nears 200 beats per minute while its blood oxygen levels plummet into the 60s. A team of nurses from Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital surrounds the baby. In seconds, a dozen questions are asked and answered. They’re all racing to get the baby back to a stable condition.

The baby’s father is speaking to a nurse who is trying to calm him as she asks about the child’s medical history. He’s erratic and loud. He gets up and paces around the room, getting in everyone’s way. He wants to help but can only manage the same question repeatedly, “what’s happening?”

This type of situation has become more common for the handful of emergency department, pediatric and newborn intensive care unit nurses in the room. Luckily, this case was an exercise held inside the Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences’ simulation lab.

In the past 25 years or so, simulation labs have become commonplace among medical schools across the country. A mix of experienced staff providing guidance, state-of-the-art technology and in some cases actors have allowed medical and nursing students to experience near-real-life scenarios without the consequences that can come with encountering an unusual emergency for the first time.

While PNWU and Memorial have long shared a partnership as organizations focused on bettering health care conditions in the area, these joint simulations, which also include PNWU students, are the first of their kind in Yakima County.

“Historically, there’s always been the desire for a partnership like this one (between PNWU and Memorial),” said Lisa Steele, executive director of PNWU’s simulation center. “About six months before COVID, that was the first time we tried to get an activity up and off the ground related to running simulations with Memorial hospital.”

When the pandemic arrived, hospitals and medical schools everywhere were overwhelmed. The timing wasn’t right.

Conversations about a joint simulation came up again in 2021, Steele said. By 2022, she said staff at Memorial was noticing an uptick in health emergencies with newborns.

“We were being told by hospital staff, ‘We have this situation that’s coming up in the hospital more frequently. It’s not something we see as often and we just want to make sure we’re well equipped and well prepared to handle it,’” Steele said.

These conversations bore fruit when the first joint simulation took place this past week.

PNWU’s SIM Center is made up of a handful of rooms inside the north wing of Butler-Haney Hall. The building has several hospital room replicas complete with equipment and monitors.

Professors, SIM Center staff and other observers sit across the hall inside a control room, where they can monitor students via a live camera feed from inside the hospital room. Monitoring equipment that measures blood pressure and oxygen levels feeds directly to the control room.

Inside the hospital rooms, mannequins representing different genders and health needs are used for patients. Some of these mannequins breathe, make sounds and allow people to insert IVs, catheters and breathing tubes.

During initial conversations with Dr. Catherine J. Koozer, a pediatrician at Memorial, Steele said there was a focus on using the SIM Center in a way that would benefit the community, not just staff who used it.

“We started brainstorming about how we could partner, how we could combine our efforts and really make something that’s not just going to impact at the educational level but at the community level,” she said.

With simulation labs being common enough that many current health care providers had used it at one point during their education, Steele said the people she spoke with at Memorial all saw the value of using simulations as a way to both stay sharp on common procedures and prepare for the unexpected.

“A lot of our providers coming out into the system now, they’ve had these exposures (to simulations),” Steele said. “Then they get into a hospital and they areas of potential improvement or educational opportunities and it’s like, ‘Why aren’t we doing SIM?’ ”

On the day of the simulation, Chelan Shepherd, assistant director of simulation-quality assurance, sat down with the PNWU and Memorial staff. She walked the group through their scenario with the infant and gave them a tour of the simulation room, where all the tools they’d need sat at the ready on a counter next to the hospital bed.

After two run-throughs, both of which were followed up by a briefing, Shepherd went around the room asking all involved if they’d learned anything new.

Though there was more than a century worth of experience in the room, every nurse, doctor and professor had learned something new during the 25 minutes they spent in the simulation room. Some had learned from the experience itself, others from their colleagues.

Following a debriefing after the second simulation, Skylor Davis, an emergency department nurse, said he had learned about the correlation between an infant’s gestational age and its blood pressure. Knowing this can help providers know what healthy blood pressure is for a child.

As he shared this with the group, heads nodded in agreement.

While many of the observations made by PNWU professors and Memorial staff were technical in nature, Andrea Shirley, a NICU nurse made a comment that changed the way the seven nurses in the room would work together.

“I like the idea of hearing that you’re happy to see us (NICU nurses) come to the ED,” she said. “Sometimes I feel like I’m stepping on toes. I ask myself if it’s OK to do certain things.”

Janice Northup, nurse manager for pediatrics and NICU, agreed with Shirley. She said she’d enjoyed being in a collaborative environment with nurses from other departments.

While it’s not rare for these nurses to work together, she said being put in a simulation like the one they’d just done helped break down barriers of communication and address concerns about the best way to operate inside someone else’s department.

Steele said this is exactly what she envisions for the joint simulations held by PNWU and Memorial staff. With PWNU’s SIM Center set to more than double in size following the addition of the 80,000-square-foot Student Learning Collaborative Building next year, Steele said more joint simulations with other health care organizations in Yakima County are on the horizon.

“That’s really the ultimate goal. We’re asking what are the barriers? What are the problems, what things aren’t going as well as we would like them to? Where are the deficits? What are we not as well prepared for and how do we make those changes?” Steele said.