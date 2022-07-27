Extreme and possibly record-breaking heat has arrived in Central Washington, and it will last at least through this weekend, forecasters with the National Weather Service’s Pendleton office reported.
The weather service has extended its excessive heat warning through 11 p.m. Saturday. Triple-digit high temperatures are forecast for the Yakima Valley and elsewhere in Central and Eastern Washington through Sunday.
The warning took effect Monday at 11 a.m., and readings of 100 degrees or higher began that day and are expected to last for a week, NWS forecasters report.
Tuesday’s high temperature of 103 in Ellensburg broke the previous record of 99 degrees on that date in 2018, the weather service reported. Sunnyside and Yakima both reported high temperatures of 102 on Tuesday.
High temperatures at the Yakima Air Terminal are predicted to exceed the Yakima records of 106, 105 and 105 for July 27-29 — all three of them set during a 1998 heat wave. Forecasters predict high temperatures of 107 on Wednesday and 109 on Thursday and Friday.
Normal high temperatures for the area in late July and early August are upper 80s to lower 90s, NWS forecasters report, but the seven-day and extended 8-14 day outlook predict warmer and drier than normal weather in the Yakima Valley.
Trash collection change
The extreme heat is prompting many businesses whose employees work outdoors to begin their schedule earlier, avoiding the worst of the heat and sun exposure in mid- and late-afternoon.
Basin Disposal of Yakima is among those businesses, with a spokesperson announcing Wednesday that garbage collection for its customers will begin one hour earlier this week. The early pickup times will continue until high temperatures fall below 95 degrees, the spokesperson said.
The garbage collection company serves customers in Moxee, Selah, Union Gap and Wapato, along with unincorporated areas near Grandview and Sunnyside.
Watch for illness
In its advisory, the weather service notes the triple-digit temperatures significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Those needing to work outdoors are advised to do so before noon and late in the day to reduce the risk of heat-related illness and exposure to intense ultraviolet rays, the weather service advises.
Motorists are reminded that young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances, but this is especially true during hot weather, when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.
To prevent heat-related illnesses, the Yakima Health District recommends staying in an indoor, air-conditioned environment, drinking plenty of water, limiting outdoor activity and checking in on at-risk individuals, especially those older than 65 and younger than 2.
For those without access to air conditioning, the health district noted several cooling centers are available this week, including the Wesley United Methodist Church in Yakima; the Valley Mall in Union Gap; and most Yakima Valley Library system locations.
