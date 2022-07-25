Events are being canceled or postponed this week due to the excessive heat warning.
The excessive heat warning extends from 11 a.m. Monday through 11 p.m. Friday in the Yakima Valley. The warning covers areas of central, south central and southeast Washington and central, north central and northeast Oregon.
As groups and organizations assess their events, keep an eye out for announcements:
• The Yakima Valley Community Band canceled its Tuesday, July 26, concert at Toppenish Railroad Park and its Wednesday, July 27, concert at Englewood Christian Church has been postponed until 7 p.m. Wednesday, August 3.
“This is out of an abundance of caution and concern for our musicians and audience as temperatures are expected to be around 109 degrees. We will continue to monitor temperatures for next week, but the current forecast predicts 90 degrees for August 3,” said Ken Bergevin, president of Yakima Valley Community Band board.
• The Main Street Grandview Association canceled the Grandview Summer Nights event Friday, July 29.
• Sunnyside’s Food Truck Park and Farmer’s Market on Friday, July 29, has been cancelled.
