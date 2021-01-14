MLK events

FRIDAY

Martin Luther King Jr. Day events in Yakima begin Friday with a free food distribution event from 9 a.m. to noon at the Henry Beauchamp Community Center at 1211 S. Seventh St. There will also be a virtual watch party for "King in the Wilderness," a documentary, from 6 to 8 p.m. Go to https://youtu.be/9eOXD_44Kso.

MONDAY

• The day starts with the MLK Peace Drive in Toppenish. It takes place from 9:30 to 11 a.m. and begins at Toppenish Middle School, 104 Goldendale Ave. Participants are urged to remain in their vehicle and maintain a safe social distance from others.

• Yakima's virtual celebration at 1 p.m. Monday will take place at https://zoom.us/j/95660793200. It will be followed by the NAACP general meeting, which is open to the public, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., also on Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/9846152178.

• In Ellensburg, a physically distant peace march is set for 3 p.m. Monday on the Central Washington University campus. Pre-registration is encouraged by emailing diversity@cwu.edu. The march will follow university and state COVID-19 safety protocols. It will start on the Student Union and Recreation Center (SURC) east patio and include a moment of silence in front of Barge Hall, to honor King, before returning to the SURC.

At 4 p.m., a MLK remembrance program will be held via Zoom. (Meeting ID: 835 2472 2989 Passcode: MLK2021). The CWU Diversity and Equity Center, along with various student groups and departments, will host the virtual celebration, according to a news release.

TUESDAY THROUGH JAN. 22

The 18th annual Lee Paggett Food Drive is set Tuesday through Friday in Yakima. From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, people may drop off non-perishable food items at either Eisenhower or Davis High School. Food boxes will be placed outside the main office at both high schools. All donations will be delivered to Northwest Harvest in honor of Paggett.