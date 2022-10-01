An exhibition featuring historic photos of Yakima Valley farmworkers and their lives and struggles will formally open with a reception and other events on Oct. 7.
“Our Stories, Our Lives: Irwin Nash Photographs of Yakima Valley Migrant Labor" debuted with a soft opening in late May at Washington State University in Pullman.
The formal opening is from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 7 at the Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art, 1535 NE Wilson Road across from Martin Stadium and the CUB.
A reception will follow from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Events will include a conversation with guest curator Lipi Turner-Rahman, which will be livestreamed via YouTube.
The exhibition of 50 photographs from the Irwin Nash Yakima Valley Migrant Labor Collection will remain on display through March 11. It's in collaboration with WSU Libraries’ Manuscripts, Archives, and Special Collections and the Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art WSU.
There are more than 9,400 images in the collection. Most came to the university on more than 300 individual sets of film strip negatives and corresponding contact print proof sheets, according to a collection description.
The entire collection has been digitized. Members of the public have helped identify relatives — and themselves — in multiple photos, but many more need to be identified.
Nash was living and working in Seattle when he came to the Yakima Valley in the fall of 1967 to photograph Latino and Indigenous farmworkers after learning about a drought in the Yakima Valley and the shortage of food for migrant workers. He took the photos to Seattle Magazine, whose editors wanted the story.
Nash returned to the Valley with writer James Halpin and took photos of the living conditions at the Yakima County-owned Ahtanum Labor Camp along with some at the Crewport camp near Zillah.
Halpin’s article and Nash’s photos were published in Seattle Magazine in May 1968. A short introduction to the article, titled “The Shame of This Valley,” set the tone. “For thousands of migrants who flock each spring to Eastern Washington, life isn’t the paradise some people proclaim,” it said.
Nash met and befriended many migrant workers and their families and returned to the Yakima Valley many times until 1976 to document their work and lives. His photos portray everyone from famed labor leader and civil rights activist Cesar Chavez to farmworkers to children and teens with their friends.
While Nash won't attend the formal opening, other supporters will be there. Seattle residents Michael J. Fox and Lupe Gamboa, who are longtime friends of Nash and got to know him when they were in the Yakima Valley advocating for farmworkers. They appear in several photos by Nash, who still lives in Seattle.
Mike Fong and Laura Solis also plan to attend. Solis grew up in Granger in a family of farmworkers and lives in Seattle with Fong, her partner. In their online search for a historical photo of one of her relatives, Fong came across the Nash collection in early 2020. At that point, WSU had digitized only 100 of the images.
In late February 2020, Solis began posting some of the photos on her Facebook page. Others began sharing the photos and identifying some of the people in the photos. Solis and Fong reached out to Turner-Rahman, who sought funding to get the entire collection online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.