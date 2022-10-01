Help ID people in the photos

All the photos in the Irwin Nash Images of Migrant Labor Digital Collection are online. To browse the photos, visit https://content.libraries.wsu.edu/digital/collection/nash/search.

When Washington State University bought the collection of photos from Nash, most had general descriptions without names. Dozens of people since have been identified with the public's help.

Many still need identification. If you have information about any of the photos, ask to join the Nash Photo Collection Facebook group or email Lipi Turner-Rahman at ilipi@wsu.edu or call her office at 509-335-4849.