Greater Faith Baptist Church in Yakima will have a special service and dinner on Sunday to celebrate the church’s anniversary. The service and dinner are open to the public.
Titled “The Gathering of God’s People,” the service begins at 3:30 p.m. at the church at 816 S. Sixth St. Dinner will follow, said Robert Trimble, chairman of the Greater Faith anniversary committee.
“Everyone is welcome,” Trimble said. “The theme is working together with God in building Christian relationships for the kingdom of God.”
Monsignor John A. Ecker will offer a greeting and Yakima City Council member Holly Cousens will read a city proclamation. Dr. David Doornink, who is Trimble’s personal physician, will speak about how important it is to stay healthy, Trimble said.
Sharon Harris is mistress of ceremonies; master of ceremonies is Rod Bryant, who will talk about the church’s history. Guest speaker is the Rev. Robert L. Manaway Sr., pastor of Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church in Seattle.
Dinner after the service will include fried chicken, ham, green beans, potato salad, corn, watermelon and a birthday cake for the church, Trimble said.
Johnson Orchards is donating fruit and Kameo Flower Shop donated flowers for the tables in the lower level meeting hall, along with donating time to iron the tablecloths, he added.
Greater Faith was organized in 1967 by the Rev. Joe T. Denman, who with wife, Myrthield, moved to Yakima in 1958 to serve as pastor at Mount Hope Baptist Church, which is Yakima’s oldest Black church. Several members of Mount Hope along with the Denmans comprised the new church.
They first held services in the home of Charles Hackworth, then a storefront on South Naches Avenue. Members left the storefront when the church’s current home was completed in the early 1970s after Denman’s ambitious fundraising campaign.
Denman was born Oct. 18, 1909, and died on July 2, 1988. In his lifetime he fostered 59 children, wrote music and inspired many others through his church and his work. Songs he wrote will be part of the Aug. 28 program, Trimble said.
Edna Lee Brown, one of Greater Faith’s charter members, died in late June. She will be honored Aug. 28 with prayer and a presentation, Trimble said.
The Rev. Murry Bradley is pastor of Greater Faith Baptist Church. Sunday morning worship is at 10:45 a.m. and Wednesday evening services begin at 6:30 p.m.
Call the church at 509-452-4221 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.