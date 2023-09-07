A special event at the Randall dog park in Yakima on Sept. 13 will raise funds for fencing to create a large dog socialization run.
The event featuring live music will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in front of the dog park, which is at 1401 S. 48th Ave. in Yakima. It's free but donations are appreciated.
Those attending should bring blankets or chairs. The event will begin with singing, followed by a string quartet performance and a K-pop routine. It will end with a band playing hits from the 1970s. The event will also feature a caricature artist.
Parking is available at the dog park, with overflow at the main park just to the north of the dog park.
Supporters are also selling raffle tickets for $1 each or six for $5. Raffle prizes include gift baskets and gift certificates from local businesses. To donate or purchase raffle tickets contact event organizer Karissa Thomas by messaging her on the Yakima's Randall Dog Park Progress Report page on Facebook or her personal Facebook page.
Supporters may also donate through this PayPal account: KarissaThomas@randalldogpark.
The 1.6-acre off-leash Randall dog park opened in late 2014 and is owned by Yakima Parks and Recreation. It has separate areas for timid and small dogs along with benches, a dog drinking fountain, dog agility equipment and a picnic shelter. The shelter was built in 2019 thanks to fundraisers and city parks capital funds.
City workers mow the property and provide other services; volunteers weed the site and have raised funds to add trees, among other efforts. Volunteers also water the trees and spread gravel where needed.
After creating the large dog socialization run, supporters hope to install a walking path inside the dog park.
