Events commemorating 9/11 in the Yakima Valley

Friday

• At 2 p.m., the Yakima Police Department and Yakima Fire Department will have a ceremony to honor lives lost on 9/11. People may attend in person at the north lawn of the police department, 200 S. Third St., or on Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/YakimaPoliceDepartment.

Saturday

• "Honoring Enduring Freedom" will begin at 8:30 a.m. at the Yakama Veterans Building, 480 Buster Road, Toppenish. The event presented by the Toppenish Creek Longhouse and the Yakama Warriors Association will commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11 and recognize veterans of Operation Enduring Freedom and their families. It will conclude with a meal at noon. Free COVID-19 vaccines will be available.

• Yakima VFW Post No. 379 will open at 11 a.m. Saturday and will have a short ceremony commemorating 9/11 at noon. The post is at 118 S. Fifth Ave.