The state Department of Labor and Industries has fined more than 20 farms in Washington for coronavirus violations since March, including Evans Fruit Co. in Yakima County.
Evans Fruit, which operates in Sunnyside, Cowiche and Tieton, was fined $6,600 following inspections in three locations that found employees were not wearing face masks, having temperatures checked or social distancing, according to a news release.
An L&I news release noted the company is appealing the violations. Additional inspections are still in progress. Company officials weren't immediately available to comment on Thursday.
The state department has concluded 304 workplace safety and health inspections. It has uncovered 130 violations at more than 20 farms involving serious health and safety concerns, including noncompliance with state COVID-19 rules. That number is expected to rise in coming weeks, as an additional 80 inspections statewide conclude.
Of the farms cited, 10 involved temporary worker housing while the others had multiple issues, including social distancing for workers.
“Our country relies on agriculture workers to grow and harvest food for our tables,” L&I Director Joel Sacks said in a statement. “We’re doing everything possible to make sure they are safe on the job.”
L&I initiated the majority of inspections. Deaths and hospitalizations of workers initiated 34 of the inspections, and another 137 cases opened following referrals and complaints.
The farm with the largest fine, at $13,500, is King Fuji Ranch in Mattawa, where inspectors observed a lack of social distancing between workers. The employer has 15 days to appeal.