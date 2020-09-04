Mark Naubert, a shelter manager who has served with the Red Cross for about a year, said he’s never had to oversee operations from a fire that affected as many people as the Evans Canyon wildfire.
“You counsel them the best you can. You try to direct them to the services that can help them,” he said. “With what these people are going through, I’ll do whatever I can to help them.”
The fire, which started Monday afternoon eight miles northwest of Naches, had blazed through almost 70,000 acres, or 110 square miles, as of Friday morning. Evacuation orders covered more than 900 homes north of Naches and Selah this week.
Naubert commended the Selah community for their desire to help the evacuees.
“We’re all in this life to help each other, and the people of Selah have been so gracious,” he said. “The story that you have to tell is that there is still a lot of humanity out there."
Horace Ward, a spokesperson for Yakima Valley Emergency Management, noted many evacuees had been able to transition to staying with family or friends. Evacuation levels were reduced to a Level 2 (be prepared to leave) on Friday night in Yakima County, allowing people to go home.
Michele Roth, the executive director of the Red Cross serving Central and Southeastern Washington, said the nonprofit was helping about 100 families from Yakima and Kittitas counties mid-day Friday. Roth also said some families went to stay with friends or relatives while a few additional people have trickled in, so that the number of people being helped by the Red Cross has remained steady.
Instead of setting up an overnight shelter, the Red Cross used local hotels to house people because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Many hotels been operating under capacity due to COVID 19. The Quality Inn in Selah and the Red Lion Hotel in Yakima stepped up to help house evacuees.
“The hotels have had a lot of capacity,” Roth said. “We haven’t needed to open a third location.”
Holding steady
The Red Cross has existing partnerships with hotels for smaller-scale disasters, such as a house fire. The nonprofit booked and paid for the rooms. Evacuees who called the Red Cross in advance then simply showed up and picked up their room keys.
Maria Nunez, the operation manager for the Red Lion Hotel, said she’s grateful she’s in a position where she can help.
“I’ve been working at this property for 30 years, and I’ve never seen anything like this,” she said. “It’s nice to be in a place where you can help others. I like to feel that we can do something.”
Nunez said Tuesday was the busiest night, with phones ringing frequently. Forty-two families that had evacuated checked into the hotel. By Friday afternoon, only about 25 rooms remained booked by evacuees, she said.
The Red Lion typically only allows guests to have one pet, but the hotel made allowances for families with additional animals. The hotel also has offered free laundry services to evacuees, she said.
“You can tell when you see their faces that they are worried, that they’re worried they will lose everything,” she said. “So we’ve tried to accommodate them. I wish I could do more.”
Kumar Khatri, general manager for the Selah Quality Inn, said his staff also readily agreed to house evacuees since the hotel had the space.
As of Friday, 26 rooms remained booked by evacuees, Khatri said. He estimated that the hotel had served at least 60 people who had evacuated from the wildfire.
“We are one of the only hotels in town, so we are glad we can help,” he said.
If evacuations continue
State Fair Park is offering space for animals and RVs from fire evacuees.
Kathy Kramer, president and CEO of the Central Washington Fair Association, said the fairgrounds hadn’t seen any new families or RVs in the RV Park on Friday. But the park will remain open and staffed throughout the holiday weekend in case evacuation orders continue, she said.
“We will be available around the clock to take in evacuees,” she said.
Evacuees can enter the fairgrounds via Gate 5 on Nob Hill and South Fair Avenue. There is no charge for camping, stabling, or penning animals. Evacuees should bring food for their animals if they have it; if not, feed will be provided, Kramer said.
Kramer said the fairgrounds’ existing infrastructure made it easy for staff to house chickens, goats, horses, cows, and dogs after she received approval from Emergency Management to serve as an evacuation site.
Kramer said she’s received numerous calls from people asking to help. Kramer said the agency doesn’t currently need any assistance from the community but could put out a call for any needed supplies, via the Fairground’s website or social media accounts, if evacuations continue through next week.
“We want to thank all of the firefighters and emergency personnel for all their hard work on the front line battling this wildfire,” Kramer said.